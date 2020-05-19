G’DAY, if you’ve developed a love for cleaning during isolation then allow us to turn your attention to the incoming Dyson sale. You gotta love Click Frenzy.

Dyson is just one of the leading brands taking part in Click Frenzy 2020, which officially kicks off tonight from 7pm (Tuesday, 19 May). But Dyson has already shared some details, via its promotions page, so let’s get to it.

I mean, the name says it all. This vacuum automatically adapts to different floor types, ensuring a deep clean everywhere. It has three different cleaning modes and has a run time of up to 60 minutes.

It’s still a bit pricey though, so let’s keep going.

I just feel like if you own a piece of Dyson, you’re one step closer to having your life together. Anyway, the V7 Motorhead Origin boasts up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction. It’s also Dyson’s lightest cord free vacuum, weighing at just 2.3kg. It features a direct drive cleaner head for strong pick-up performance and quickly transforms to a handheld. The best of both worlds.

The Cyclone V10 has up to 60 minutes of fade-free power and comes with two tools.

Here’s something you might want to invest in for the winter. With this piece of tech you can expect fast and even room heating. It also cools in the summer, which means purification all year round.

This baby projects purified air to every corner of the room, while capturing pollutants you can’t even see. It’s certified asthma and allergy friendly too so no stress.

Dyson has yet to announce the rest of its deals – again, you can save up to $250 on selected Dyson technology. You can check those out, right HERE. Set the alarm for 7:00pm tonight (Tuesday, May 19).

Some of these even come with a bonus gift upon purchase, like C’MON.

READ MORE Heaps Of Kitchenware Is On Sale RN If You've Developed An Unhealthy Baking Habit