Get Around The Good Guys’ Black Friday Deals & Treat Yourself To That Robovac, You Lazy Shit

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Ahh, it’s the most magical time of year. Oh, did you think I was talking about Christmas? Lmao no, it’s (almost) Black Friday and what better way to celebrate than by splashin’ out on a smart deal from The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale.

While Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until Friday, 25 November, all of yr fave brands were feeling a little cheeky and kicked off their sales early (including The Good Guys). But hey, who doesn’t love an early bird? The mammoth shopping event will hold up over the weekend and end around midnight on Monday, 28 November (my people like to call it Cyber Monday).

The clock’s a-ticking so why not make the most of The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale by nabbing a juicy deal on a TV, robot vacuum, laptop or kitchen appliance.

Some of The Good Guys’ top Black Friday deals include 20% off microwaves, 30% off Lenovo Chromebooks, 25% off Google home security and 30% off selected Philips projectors. These’ll take your shoddy sharehouse from crook to crackin’, so go ahead and have a squiz below.

The Good Guys Best Black Friday TV and home entertainment deals

The best TV deals

Samsung 85″ 4K LED Smart TV – now $1,888 (was $2,995)

The best audio deals

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker – now $199 (was $250)

The best gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – now $489 (down from $539)

The Good Guys Best Black Friday headphones deals

Apple AirPods (Gen 2) – now $189 (was $219)

The Good Guys Best Best Black Friday PC sale

Best laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go – now $839 (was $1,397)

Best monitor deals

Lenovo 27″ G27q-30 QHD Gaming Monitor – now $335 (was $479)

The Good Guys Best Black Friday kitchen and appliance deals

Best kitchen deals

DeLonghi La Specialista Prestigio Coffee Machine – now $889 (was $999)

Best home appliance deals

eufy Security Eufycam 3 (2 Pack) & Homebase 3 – now $959 (was $1,199)

Best vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot OZMO T8 – now $586 (was $999)

Don’t forget, you can explore the rest of The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale here.

