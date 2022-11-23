Get Around The Good Guys’ Black Friday Deals & Treat Yourself To That Robovac, You Lazy Shit

Ahh, it’s the most magical time of year. Oh, did you think I was talking about Christmas? Lmao no, it’s (almost) Black Friday and what better way to celebrate than by splashin’ out on a smart deal from The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale.
While Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until Friday, 25 November, all of yr fave brands were feeling a little cheeky and kicked off their sales early (including The Good Guys). But hey, who doesn’t love an early bird? The mammoth shopping event will hold up over the weekend and end around midnight on Monday, 28 November (my people like to call it Cyber Monday).
The clock’s a-ticking so why not make the most of The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale by nabbing a juicy deal on a TV, robot vacuum, laptop or kitchen appliance.
Some of The Good Guys’ top Black Friday deals include 20% off microwaves, 30% off Lenovo Chromebooks, 25% off Google home security and 30% off selected Philips projectors. These’ll take your shoddy sharehouse from crook to crackin’, so go ahead and have a squiz below.
The Good Guys Best Black Friday TV and home entertainment deals
The best TV deals
Samsung 85″ 4K LED Smart TV – now $1,888 (was $2,995)
- Hisense 65″ U8HAU Mini-LED ULED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,495 (down from $2,799)
- Hisense 65″ A7 Series UHD 4K Smart TV 2022 – now $888 (down from $995)
- LG 55″ 4K OLED CS Series Smart TV 2022 – now $1,888 (down from $2,695)
- LG 55″ QNED80 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,295 (down from $1,995)
- LG 65″ QNED80 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,588 (down from $2,495)
- Samsung 75″ LS03B 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV 2022 – now $2,495 (down from $3,995)
- Samsung 85″ BU8000 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,888 (down from $2,995)
- Samsung 65″ S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022 – now $3,295 (down from $4,495)
- Sony 65″ BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Google TV 2022 – now $2,995 (down from $3,795)
- Sony 75″ X85K Bravia 4K LED 200Hz Google TV 2022 – now $2,495 (down from $3,495)
- TCL 55″ Mini LED Google TV 2022 – now $1,188 (down from $1,999)
- TCL 55″ C727 4K QLED Full Array Android TV – now $895 (down from $1,295)
- TCL 58″ QUHD 4K Google TV 2022 – now $595 (down from $895)
- TCL 65″ C835 Mini LED Google TV 2022 – now $1,488 (down from $2,999)
The best audio deals
- Audio Technica Professional Direct Drive Turntable – now $489 (down from $699)
- Audio Technica Turntable (with Bluetooth) – now $272 (down from $389)
- Hisense 2.1ch 200W Soundbar – now $199 (down from $249)
- Hisense 3.1 Ch Dolby Atmos 280W Soundbar – now $299 (down from $399)
- LG 2.1Ch 400W Soundbar – now $299 (down from $475)
- Samsung 3.1.2Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar – now $499 (down from $899)
- Sony 2.0Ch 120W Soundbar – now $177 (down from $249)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 – now $147 (down from $229)
The best gaming deals
- Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – now $489 (down from $539)
The Good Guys Best Black Friday headphones deals
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless NC Headphones – now $399 (down from $499.95)
- Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds – now $99 (down from $119)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds – now $119 (down from $179)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds – now $159 (down from $279)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – now $124 (down from $249)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 – now $299 (down from $399.95)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless – now $159 (down from $259.95)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $149 (down from $299.95)
The Good Guys Best Best Black Friday PC sale
Best laptop deals
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go – now $839 (was $1,397)
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Win 11 Laptop – now $737 (down from $1,399)
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ M1 256GB – now $1,349 (down from $1,499)
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ M2 256GB – now $1,709 (down from $1,899)
- Apple Mac mini M1 256GB – now $989 (down from $1,099)
- ASUS 14″ Pentium Silver 8GB 256GB Laptop – now $449 (down from $799)
- ASUS Vivobook 15.6″ i3 8GB 512GB Laptop – now $699 (down from $1,099)
- Dell G15 15.6″ RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Win 11 Gaming Laptop – now $1,549 (down from $2,299)
- Dell G15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – now $1,424 (down from $1,899)
- Dell G15 15.6″ 12th Gen Win 11 Gaming Laptop – now $1,199 (down from $1,599)
- Dell Inspiron 3000 15.6″ Win 11 Laptop – now $629 (down from $899)
- HP 14″ AMD 3020e 4GB 128GB Laptop – now $439 (down from $649)
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ i5 8GB 256GB 2-in-1 – now $999 (down from $1,399)
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ i7 16GB 512GB 2-in-1 – now $1,399 (down from $2,099)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14″ Win 11 Laptop – now $598 (down from $999)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4″ i5 8GB 256GB Pl – now $839 (down from $1,397)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ i5 8GB 128GB Platinum – now $1,083 (down from $1,649)
Best monitor deals
- Dell 24″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $300 (down from $429)
- Dell 32″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $524 (down from $699)
- Dell 27″ 4K UHD Monitor – now $396 (down from $529)
- Dell 27″ QHD Monitor – now $336 (down from $449)
- Lenovo 27″ G27q-20 QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor – now $384 (down from $499)
The Good Guys Best Black Friday kitchen and appliance deals
Best kitchen deals
- LG 655L Side By Side Refrigerator – now $1,688 (down from $1,999)
- Nescafe Dolce Gusto Infinissima Capsule Machine – now $59 (down from $89)
- Ninja Foodie Smartlid 14-in-1 Multi Cooker (7.5L) – now $399 (down from $799.99)
- Ninja Nutri Ninja Nutrient & Vitamin Extractor – now $139 (down from $159)
- NUTRIBULLET XXL Digital Air Fryer – now $199 (down from $299)
- Philips Air Fryer Essential Compact – now $99 (down from $199)
- Sunbeam Barista Plus Espresso – now $499 (down from $749)
- Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer – now $99 (down from $219
Best home appliance deals
- eufy Security Eufycam 3 (4 Pack) & Homebase 3 – now $1,599 (down from $1,999)
Best vacuum deals
- Bosch Readyy’y Cordless 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner – now $199 (down from $259)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Vacuum – now $477 (down from $699)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum – now $968 (down from $1,299)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8+ – now $799 (down from $899)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI Robotic Vacuum – now $1,999 (down from $2,499)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 PLUS Robotic Vacuum – now $1,487 (down from $1,899)
- Electrolux Ergorapido Classic Stick Vacuum 14.4V – now $199 (down from $249)
- Electrolux Well Q7 Reach Stick Vacuum – now $249 (down from $269)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum – now $799 (down from $999)
- iRobot Roomba J7+ Robot Vacuum – now $1,649 (down from $1,799)
Don’t forget, you can explore the rest of The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale here.
