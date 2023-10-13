At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, you’re in for a not-so-silent night bc we’ve found a whole bunch of sex toy-filled advent calendars that you’ll definitely want under your tree this Christmas.

The legends over at Lovehoney and Wild Secrets have released a bunch of 12 and 24-day calendars that’ll have you stuffing more than your stocking. Each calendar is filled with everything from cult-famous vibrators and dildos through to anal beads, butt plugs and bondage kits.

Ooft, sounds naughty, but nice.

Keen to check out these festive little treats? Keep scrolling.

Ready to jingle your own bells? The Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar was made for you! It cums with everything from ankle and wrist restraints and blindfolds to butt plugs, bullet vibrators and the cult Womanizer Classic 2 Clitoral Stimulator. Shop Lovehoney X Womanizer’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar (24 Piece), $299.95

Without spoiling the surprise, you can expect a few vibrators, massagers, some restraints, some massage essentials, and a few extra goodies to push your boundaries inside Wild Secrets’ advent calendar. Shop Wild Secrets’ Adventure 24 Piece Advent Calendar, $249.99

Consider this your sexy smorgasbord for the festive season. Each day, you’ll be gifted with a range of vibrators, butt plugs, lubes, blindfolds, nipple clamps, anal beads and more. Shop Lovehoney’s Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar (12 piece), $199.95

Sleigh! Lovehoney’s Dream Wand Sex Toy Advent Calendar comes with 12 different naughty, but nice treats. Not only will you get the best-selling Lovehoney Dream Wand, which is worth $99.95 on its own, but you’ll also get a bunch of other gifts like bondage, massagers, lube, vibrators and more. Shop Lovehoney’s Dream Wand Sex Toy Advent Calendar (12 Piece), $199.95

