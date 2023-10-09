Ho Ho Holy Shit, These 12 Advent Beauty Calendars Are A Beauty-Lovers Dream

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are few things in life that are better than an advent calendar full of chocolate at Christmas time. But you know what is? A beauty advent calendar that’s filled with all of your favourite skincare, makeup, body and haircare products. The majority of them contain between 12 and 24 little treaties that you’ll enjoy unwrapping in the lead-up to Christmas Day here in Australia.

Each year, we’re blessed with beauty advent calendars from brands like Sephora, Charlotte Tilbury, YSL, Revolve, Lancôme, Amazon, Cult Beauty, and The Body Shop. Each of them is loaded with best-selling products from brands like BYREDO, Augustinus Bader, Saie, OUAI, Summer Fridays, Glow Recipe, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Tower 28, Benefit, Sol de Janeiro and more.

The festive-filled boxes sell out pretty damn quickly, so we’d be smashing that add-to-cart button ASAP if we were you. If you’d like the contents of these advent calendars to remain a surprise, you can click to buy directly below. Otherwise, scroll on and let’s unpack them, shall we?

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for Christmas 2023

Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic advent calendar comes with two full-sized beauty products and 10 magical makeup and skincare minis including, Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir, Hot Lips 2, Hollywood Complexion Brush Travel Size, Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Charlotte’s Magic Serum, Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Beauty Light Wand, Collagen Lip Bath, Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner Pencil, Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara, Lip Cheat lip liner, and the cult-famous Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. Shop Charlotte’s Lucky Chest Of

Beauty Secrets, $300

For all you Bene-babes out there, Benefit’s All I Want Advent Calendar is exactly what you wanna unwrap come December. It’s loaded with 24 days of beauty gifts, including best-sellers like the Roller Lash Mascara, The POREfessional Face Primer, Fluff Up Brow Wax, Hoola Matte Bronzer, Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain, and more. Shop Benefit’s All I Want Advent Calendar, $249

This bougie advent calendar features 24 of YSL’s most beloved beauty icons, including 18 miniatures, five full-size products and a special gift. We’re talking everything from the Slim Velvet Radical lipsticks right through to mini versions of the best-selling Libre and Black Opium fragrances. Shop the Yves Saint Laurent’s Advent Calendar, $509

Lancôme has loaded its advent calendar with 24 luxury beauty products. Each day throughout December you’ll open a drawer or a box of the advent calendar to discover one of the brand’s many best-selling products: think lipsticks, eyeshadow, skincare and fragrances. For the final day, you’ll get a sweet little surprise! Shop Lancôme’s Advent Calendar, $349

Out of the 24 little pressies in Revolve’s Advent Calendar, our favourites would have to be the Summer Fridays Mini Jet Lag Mask, a mini Tower 28 Make Waves Mascara, Dr Barbra Sturm The Good C Serum and the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Glossy Nourishing Hair Oil to name a few. Shop Revolve’s 2023 Advent Calendar, $261.45

This one’s for all the Glasshouse fans! This festive little box of treaties contains 24 scented surprises, including candles, lip balms, hand creams, shower gel, perfume, and body lotion. Plus, it comes in a beautiful box designed by artist Michelle Pereira. Shop Glasshouse Fragrances’ 24 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar, $275

Appropriately named The Box of Wishes Advent Calendar, this little baby is loaded with The Body Shop’s best-selling products including the deliciously scented shower creams, the must-have Mango Body Butter, the British Rose Hand Cream and more. Shop The Body Shop’s Box of Wishes Advent Calendar, $129

Featuring L’OCCITANE’s most popular body, hair and skincare products, you’ll score 24 beauty treats over 24 days with this cute advent calendar. It’s stacked with best-sellers like the Shea Intensive Hand Balm, the Jasmine & Bergamot Shower Gel, the Immortelle Divine Cream and more. Shop L’OCCITANE’s Advent Calendar, $120

Clarins’ 24 Day Advent Calendar comes with a bunch of best-sellers including the Cleansing Micellar Water, Eau Extraordinaire Revitalizing Shower Milk, SOS Lashes Serum Mascara and ofc, the cult-famous Hand And Nail Treatment Cream. Shop Clarins’ 24 Day Advent Calendar, $207

With appearances from the likes of BYREDO, Augustinus Bader, Saie, OUAI, Summer Fridays, Glow Recipe and Dr. Barbara Sturm, this highly coveted calendar has at least a treat a day behind each door (there are 24 of ’em!), making the countdown to Chrissy Day all the more exciting. Shop Cult Beauty’s Advent Calendar 2023, $445.50

Sephora’s cult beauty advent calendar is back for another year and it’s filled to the brim with Sephora Collection makeup, skincare, bath products, and accessories. These little babies will FLY off the shelves, so you better nab one quick. The hardest part will be waiting until Christmas to open all the boxes! Shop Sephora Collection’s The Future Is Yours Advent Calendar Set, $100

Loaded with brands like Olaplex, L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline, OPI, Sukin, and OGX, Amazon’s Beauty Advent Calendar packs in over $500 of value for just $100. Plus, you can score yourself free and fast delivery if you’re already a Prime member. Shop Amazon Australia’s 2023 Advent Calendar, $100

Now, our list of the best beauty advent calendars for Christmas in Australia will keep growing right up until the festive season, so if nothing tickles your fancy so far, check back in regularly for more recommendations.

Image Credit: Charlotte Tilbury / Cult Beauty