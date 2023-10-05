The 12 Shit-Hot New Beauty Prods That You’ll Want To Make Space For On Your Shelf This Month

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s no secret that in the beauty writing biz, we’re lucky enough to get a cheeky sneak peek of a buuuuunch of skincare and beauty prods before they drop. From Mecca and Sephora right through to a bunch of smaller cult-fave Aussie beauty retailers, we’re privy to almost every new, shit-hot product that’s set to hit the shelves.

And instead of keeping this gold stash of info confined to our inboxes (embargoes aside, of course), we’ve decided to do the good Lord’s work and start a new monthly faves segment, whereby we’ll collate all our favourite new product drops and give you folks the exclusive dirty details.

In the spirit of not being here to fuck spiders — let’s get into what’s new this October, shall we?

The best beauty products launching in October

Emma Lewisham Supernatural Blemish Serum

Over the last few years, science has revealed that a healthy microbiome is at the heart of clear skin. So of course, cult skincare brand Emma Lewisham has jumped on board and delivered a world-first patented live skin probiotic — Micrococcus luteus that was discovered on healthy human skin. This specialised strain of probiotics naturally lives on and supports the skin and has the ability to inhibit pathogenic bacteria that cause acne.

Honestly, we’ve been gagging for LOOPS to hit Aussie shores, so it only makes sense that we get the five-pack straight up. It comes with the Sunrise Service Sheet Mask, Clean Slate Sheet Mask, Dream Sleep Sheet Mask, Double Take Sheet Mask, and the Weekly Reset Sheet Mask.

By now you’ve probably seen these baddies all over TikTok, well, they’ve finally made their way to Australia. Designed to be mixed with moisturiser and serums, B-Goldi Bright Drops give you that dewy, sun-kissed look while doing wonders for your skin. The formula is a blend of five per cent niacinamide, diglucosyl gallic acid, and mulberry leaf extract to help fade hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and post-breakout marks. All the while, the light-reflecting pigments revive dull skin without being sparkly or glittery.

If you hadn’t already noticed — there’s a running theme in this spring faves round-up, and it’s all about hydration. That’s because winter is the fkn pits for your skin and we’re still recovering. So, if you’re in dire need of heading in the opposite direction of flakes and dryness, we recommend trying Charlotte Tilbury’s new Magic Water Cream.

Its formula glides on like silk and infuses your skin with moisture using CT’s Waterlocking Fusion Technology, Niacinamide to reduce the appearance of pores and a Biopeptide Complex to improve the appearance of skin tone and texture. Nice!

Oo, just seeing this one land in Sephora makes this curly-haired girlie all tingly inside. Bread’s hair oil is a silicone-free oil blend that’s light enough to be used daily. It’s enriched with Kakadu plum, so it’ll make your curls feel silky-soft, smooth, and glossy. Think of it like a lip gloss but for your hair.

If you’re already a fan of Byredo’s cult fragrances, you’re going to love this one. Inspired by balmy summer sunsets that sink into late nights, The Rouge Chaotique is the label’s first oud gourmand fragrance that was designed to be worn at night. What is an oud gourmand fragrance I hear you ask? It’s a nice little mix of contradictory notes. In this case, it’s a blend of spicy notes like oud and saffron mixed with sweet syrupy plum and nutty praline. It’s a scent you can’t quite put your finger on, but you can’t get enough of it. Pair it with a little black dress and heels and tell me how you feel.

One scroll on TikTok and you’ll see that press-on nails are back. So, it makes sense that OPI has released a bunch of super cute press-on kits. They come in a range of different colours and patterns and should last you up to 14 days.

According to Olaplex, this isn’t just another blonde conditioner. No.5P Blonde Enhancer Toning Conditioner is formulated with micro-fine pigments in a root-to-tip formula that locks in all-over brightness, neutralises yellow and brassy tones, and nourishes every inch without weighing hair down at the roots. Our take: If you’re a blonde who already froths Olaplex, this one was made for you.

This one is for all my girlies who love to reapply a fragrance during the day or on a night out without having to lug around a bottle. This travel-friendly fragrance is designed to fit in your hand, bag or pocket, and be easily popped and applied on the go. Each tin comes with 30 capsules of your chosen signature Marc Jacobs scent, and you have three perfumes to choose from.

This Juicy Gel Cleanser is a delicious new addition to Go-To Skincare’s best-sellers. Jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients like cucumber extract, lotus root water, aloe vera and jojoba esters — this concoction specialises in hydration, soothing and calming, as well as preventing dryness. The best part? It doesn’t leave you with that awful facial tightness that other cleansers are notorious for.

A mascara is one of those beauty prods that’s hard as hell to get right. From wand type to colour and formula — there’s a lot that can go wrong. But, in the case of ABH’s new Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumising Mascara, there’s a lot that can go right.

After being tried and tested by the Refinery29 Australia team, it appears to offer a non-clumpy or flaky formula that’s buildable and lasts all day. Keen to get your mitts on one? You can snag 15 per cent off if you use the code NEW15 at the checkout.

Just one glance at this beautiful marble matte cream blush was all it took for us to know that this bad boy was going to be a hot spring favourite. Boasting a swirl of two shades – one sheerer and the other a richer hue — this VIOLETTE_FR Blush blends together to create a seamless natural flush of colour. It also comes with a built-in detachable brush for on-the-go touch-ups throughout the day.

Image Credit: Loops Instagram / Bread Beauty Instagram