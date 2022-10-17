At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, I don’t know about you, but one of the highlights of being a kid at Christmas was plucking a little choccie out of that sweet, sweet advent calendar in the 24 days leading up to the big fat guy’s appearance.

But sadly, as I got older, I stopped indulging in the tradition (read: my parents stopped buying me chocolate advent calendars). But this year, that’s all about to change. This year I’m treating myself and sipping my way through this wine advent calendar from the good people over at Laithwaites.

Laithwaites Advent Calendar, $140

Would you have a look at that beauty?! There are 24 little festive doors to open and discover a bunch of fun-sized piccolo bottles from all around the world. Offt, can you imagine preparing yourself a noice little meal and cracking one of these bots at the end of each day?

Indulge in local drops of red, white and rosé, as well as some bestselling French, Italian and Portuguese reds, a stylish Italian Prosecco star and more. A bunch of the wines are exclusive to Laithwaites, so you can be sure you’re getting (or giving if that’s what thrills ya) something truly unique.

Speaking of giving, if you’re so inclined, this bad boy would make a delightful gift for just about anyone 18+ in the family (and beyond).

The adult advent calendar to end all adult advent calendars will set you back around $140 (+ delivery). Look at it this way, you get 24 chances to try a bunch of different drops, find a few new favourites and purchase the full-sized versions in the future. Deeeeelicious!

The fine folks at Laithwaites will be shipping the advent calendars out in mid-November, so you can expect a nice little pre-festive season delivery.

Keen to crack a bottle a day before Christmas? Head here.