Normal’s Just Dropped A Shit-Hot New Moods Kit & 50% Off Sex Toys To Go W/ It, So Move Fast Bb

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a few times when someone says “I have a surprise for you” and it actually lives up to the fkn hype. And I’ll hand on heart promise you that this is one of them, bb. That’s because the legends over at sex toy brand Normal have teamed up with the ever-timeless genderless fragrance brand Who Is Elijah to bring you the next best thing to happen to your sex life. And by that, I mean their newest Moods Kit.

Designed to help prioritise the process of building arousal and connecting with yourself or your partner for an elevated solo or coupled night in Bone Town, this $150 kit comes jampacked with three of Who Is Elijah’s special scents, Sync Set convo cards and Rub Me oil.

You’ll also score a cheeky 50% off any Normal sex toy when you buy with the Moods Kit before October 30. Just use the code ‘VIPMOODS’ at the checkout to claim your launch offer.

With this in mind, keep reading to find out how to get the most out of your Moods Kit before your next sexy sesh.

The Moods Kit, $150

READ MORE Humble Opinions: The Sex Toys We Swear By That Will Knock Your Socks Off

How to use The Mood Kit for better sex?

“When I speak to my clients about some of their most memorable and positive sexual experiences, there are a few themes in the stories they’ll share with me,” Normal’s sex coach Georgia Grace said.

“They’re often memorable when they’ve had time to build arousal in their own body, set the context and set the mood around sex, but also where they’ve had time to feel connected to their own body or the person or people that they’re having sex with”.

Born off the back of conversations like this, Normal x Who Is Elijah’s Moods Kit has been specially curated to provide you with the tools to take intimacy and sex to a whole new level.

Start with the convo cards

Get down n’ dirty with 50 different conversation starter questions designed by Georgia Grace herself. Covering all things pleasure, libido, dating, intimacy and relationships, some of the heavy hitters include, “When do you feel most sexually confident?” and “What turns you on?” to get you in the mindset.

Capture the mood with scent

Smell plays a big role in making you feel sensual and sexy. So, choosing notes to capture the vibe of your day can influence arousal and impact your sexual experience. With this kit, you’ll get a choice between three different fragrances to help you do that.

Muse: Like your favourite leather jacket, instantly embody your most confident self. Earthy, musky, floral.

Nightcap: For the nighthawks. Woody, earthy, leather.

Morning After: Memories from the night before linger in your mind. Woody, leather, musk.

Get in touch with the all-natural body oil

Bring this luxurious oil to the party. It can be used for slow massages, as a bath oil, or just rubbed in everywhere for long-lasting hydration. It’s also totally organic, vegan and naturally scented with almond, sweet orange and patchouli oils.

If you wanna take things up a notch, you can also throw in a vibe for the ultimate solo or coupled play. Just use the code ‘VIPMOODS’ at the Normal checkout to claim your launch offer before October 30.

Keen to get your mitts on the Mood Kit kit or bag a Normal sex toy ASAP? Click that big sex button.