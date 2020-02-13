It’s Valentine’s Day tomorrow, which means if you’re single you’re dealing with disgusting loved-up couples parading their romance in front of you at all times. What can you do? Buy one of the best vibrators in the market, have a bit of me-time, and remember that orgasms aren’t couple-exclusive.

To help you out, we’ve found a shitload of LoveHoney’s best vibrators – from the small and powerful types that suit more experienced vibrator users, to first timer devices that won’t terrify you.

So go on, treat yourself this Valentine’s Day.

Don’t be alarmed – while it looks a bit terrifying, this clitoral stimulator gently sucks at your clitoris – kinda like a really good oral sesh with someone who actually knows what they’re doing.

Ah, yes. The good old rabbit.

Another clitoral stimulating sex toy that is quite gentle, as well as being whisper quiet – a must if you’re in a share house and don’t want the world hearing you go at it.

This is one of the OG styles when it comes to vibrators, and there’s a reason they keep selling. The only downside is you need it plugged into the wall to work it.

Teeny! Looks like a lipstick, sort of! Easy to hide in the bedroom.

With ten functions on offer, this is one of the best vibrators for people who know what they’re doing when it comes to self-pleasuring. Word of warning – that level 10 is some serious vibration. Not for the faint hearted.

Another little device that you can stash away easily, the egg shape is easy to hold, and means you can cover a larger area if that’s your vibe.

One of the best vibrators when it comes to being controlled via your phone, this is the hands-free option for anyone who just wants to relax into it. Alternative use – give control to your partner.

A more streamlined version of the OG style vibrator, this wand has multiple levels of pulse.

Know where your G-Spot is and how to orgasm when it’s tended to? Here’s a vibrator for ya.