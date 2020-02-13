It’s Valentine’s Day tomorrow, which means if you’re single you’re dealing with disgusting loved-up couples parading their romance in front of you at all times. What can you do? Buy one of the best vibrators in the market, have a bit of me-time, and remember that orgasms aren’t couple-exclusive.
To help you out, we’ve found a shitload of LoveHoney’s best vibrators – from the small and powerful types that suit more experienced vibrator users, to first timer devices that won’t terrify you.
So go on, treat yourself this Valentine’s Day.
1.Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
Don’t be alarmed – while it looks a bit terrifying, this clitoral stimulator gently sucks at your clitoris – kinda like a really good oral sesh with someone who actually knows what they’re doing.
2. Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator
Ah, yes. The good old rabbit.
3. Satisfyer Pro2 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
Another clitoral stimulating sex toy that is quite gentle, as well as being whisper quiet – a must if you’re in a share house and don’t want the world hearing you go at it.
4. Lovehoney Mains Powered Classic Metallic Magic Wand
This is one of the OG styles when it comes to vibrators, and there’s a reason they keep selling. The only downside is you need it plugged into the wall to work it.
5. Lelo Mia 2 Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator
Teeny! Looks like a lipstick, sort of! Easy to hide in the bedroom.
6. Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Silver Bullet Vibrator
With ten functions on offer, this is one of the best vibrators for people who know what they’re doing when it comes to self-pleasuring. Word of warning – that level 10 is some serious vibration. Not for the faint hearted.
7. Desire Luxury Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator
Another little device that you can stash away easily, the egg shape is easy to hold, and means you can cover a larger area if that’s your vibe.
8. Lovense Lush 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator
One of the best vibrators when it comes to being controlled via your phone, this is the hands-free option for anyone who just wants to relax into it. Alternative use – give control to your partner.
9. Mantric Rechargeable Wand Vibrator
A more streamlined version of the OG style vibrator, this wand has multiple levels of pulse.
10. Lovehoney Power Play 7 Function G-Spot Vibrator
Know where your G-Spot is and how to orgasm when it’s tended to? Here’s a vibrator for ya.