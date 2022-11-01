At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s pretty obvious that at PTV, we love a good sex toy. We’ve tried everything from bullets and butt plugs to cock rings and couples’ toys. So when we start writing about a new vibrator, you know it’s going to be good, real good. Today we’d like to introduce you to Girls Get Off‘s new little pocket rocket, Tiff.

Tiff’s arrival follows the success of the brand’s original vibrator Missy Mini, and is said to be so good one product tester was apparently brought to her knees, gripping the shower wall for dear life. Sounds like a leg-shakingly good orgasm!

Tiff, $169

Before the Tiff vibrator even launched, it had over 1,000 mystery pre-sales, which is undoubtedly a sign of a damn good investment.

“Internal, external, or both at the same time, she makes every ménage à moi a scream-worthy experience. And that’s before you’ve even made your way through all 11 settings,” says co-founder Jo.

The vibrator is waterproof, soft to the touch, and extremely flexible, so you can be sure to hit all the right spots.

Tiff cums at a very reasonable price point of $169. However, we’ve done the lords work and rustled up a cheeky little 15% off discount code, ‘Pedestrian15,’ for yas. You’re welcome!

Missy Mini, $129

If this is your first introduction to the New Zealand sex toy brand, it might be worth checking out its best-seller, Missy Mini. It’s an oral suction vibrator with over 350 5-star reviews and was the start of the brand’s cult following.

