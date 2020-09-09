Australia and New Zealand’s leading fashion and sports online retailer, The Iconic, have just launched their brand new wellness destination, featuring a whole litany of sex toys.

The wellness and health category of new goodies range from eco-friendly sanitary pads to premium vibrators and face masks, which is honestly the ultimate self-care set. There’s even bath supplies, essential aromatherapy and body care supplies, so there’s your Friday night sorted.

The real star of the wellness portal has to be the stunning range of sexual wellness toys, which showcases everything you’ve ever needed in your bedroom drawer from brands such as Par Femme, We-Vibe and Velvetine.

Have a squiz at just some of the products going on offer at THE ICONIC now.

WE-VIBE

VELVETINE

Gayle Burchell, The Iconic’s Chief Category Officer, says: “At The Iconic, we’re constantly looking at ways to evolve our category mix to ensure we’re creating the best shopping experience possible for our customers.

“With increased time spent at home an ongoing reality, we want to continue liberating our customers with choice when it comes to their at-home needs. Whether it’s a new season outfit, self-care essentials, or conveniently accessing a sexual wellness assortment, we’re excited to introduce Wellness to The Iconic and create a new way to help customers shop for their best self.”

LADY BONND

PAR FEMME

PEDESTRIAN.TV’s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.