At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Let’s talk about sex. Or, more appropriately, let’s talk about all the sexy times that were taken away from us since locky-D started. We all deserve a bloody good orgasm on the reg, whether there’s another person involved or not, so let’s have a look at the best sex toys to get you off depending on the type of sex that normally blows your mind, you know, during non-covid times.

I’m mean let’s be honest, lockdown or not a good vibrator is one hellava investment anyway. Not always cheap, sure, but you get the orgasm you pay for — am I right? On that note, let’s get into it, shall we?

READ MORE This Survey Reckons Aries Are Confident In Bed & Librans Masturbate The Most

If your clit is Queen…

I have only the best things to say about Lelo’s Sona 2 Cruise (usually $199, currently $169.15), but the wider mouth of the Sila ($259) means a wider area of stimulation and a slower, more sensual build-up.

If vaginal penetration is your sweet spot…

For some classic g-spot action, you can’t go past Lelo’s best-selling Gigi 2 (usually $189, currently $160.65). It has a flattened tip to hit right where you need it and a range of vibe patterns and strengths that really deliver. She’s a real keeper!

If you fancy a little blended stimulation…

Get hit in all the right spots with Lelo’s Enigma vibrator ($269). The sonic waves give you deep yet gentle clitoral stimulation, while the fully flexible internal arm massages your g-spot, resulting in pure, blended bliss!

If butt play is what tickles you…

The reviews are in, and the people love the Lovehoney Butt Tingler ($36.95), with 10 different vibration settings and 3.4 inches of pleasure, it’s one sex toy worth adding to your arsenal. The affordable price tag doesn’t hurt, either.

If you and your lover are looking to spice things up…

If you and your locky-D lover are looking for a way to spice things up, might we suggest the We-Vibe’s Match Couple’s Wearable Vibrator ($154.99)? Because it’s wearable, you both get to feel the sensations while you’re doing the dirty. Plus, it comes with a remote control so your hands are free for… other things.

If you’re in a long-distance relationship…

In a long-distance relationship? Why not try modern-day phone sex with a vibrator that can be controlled by apps? Like this Wearable APP Controlled Vibe ($78.99), you long-distance lover and control it all from their phone no matter how far away they are and still deliver the orgasm of your dreams.

All I can say now is that I’m sending you good vibes. Enjoy, mates.