Ooft: Normal Sex Toys Are 25% Off Right Now & That Really Jingles Our Bells

Folks, ’tis the season of giving, and honestly, what greater gift is there than an orgasm? That’s a rhetorical question. And the quickest and easiest way to achieve an orgasm is with a sex toy. To get you into the holiday spirit, the maz masters over at Aussie sex toy start-up NORMAL are slashing 25% off its entire range.

Not sure which particular toy will jingle your bells? Right this way, pls.

Billie, $160

For vulva owners, your money would be well spent on Billie, the beginner-friendly palm vibrator that can be used to stimulate the clit while masturbating or subtly brought into the bedroom as a little finishing act. IYKYK!

Quinn, $225

Let it blow, let it blow, let it blow. If oral sex is more your vibe, but you aren’t getting any (or getting any worth moaning about), the air-pulsing pleasure of Quinn might be for you. It uses pulsing airwaves and vibrators to mimic the feeling of sucking, so once it glides over the clit, orgasms ensue.

Darcy, $225

Then you’ve got Darcy, the triple threat that deals in full penetration, G-spot and clitoral orgasms.

Flynn, $160

And finally, if you’re really looking to deck your balls, Flynn’s your best bet. the vibrating c-ring sits around the base of a penis so that the pressure of the ring can help to strengthen and sustain erections. Plus, it has a vibrating option to provide extra juuuuuice during sex.

Now, we’ve only mentioned four of NORMAL’s best-sellers, but you can suss out the full range right here.

So, if you’d like Santa to cum early, all you’ve gotta do is enter the discount code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ at the checkout.

NORMAL is also doing free express shipping (2-4 business days) for orders over $100 from 16 December, but you’ll need to order by Monday, December 19, to ensure it cums on time. The offer also excludes already discounted bundles.