Meet Polly: The One And Only Vibrator You Need In Yr Bedside Drawer So Cum And Geddit

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hello, my horny friends. National Orgasm Day is coming up soon (yes, it’s a thing) and the sex gods over at Girls Get Off want to help you shoot off some *ahem* fireworks. To make sure you’re celebrating the right way, Girls Get Off is running sexy 15% off sale, along with the launch of a brand new sex toy, the Polly.

Now look, I know there are a whole heap of vibrators in all manner of shapes and sizes. But Girls Get Off’s newest vibrator is designed as your all-rounder cum generator. It’s small, simple and TBH, your mum probably wouldn’t find her that offensive if you just left this little pocket rocket out on your bedside table.

If this is your first vibrator, it’s not a bad choice to start with. Not only does it feel feather-soft against your skin (hello, perfect for activating your clit) but it also happens to be waterproof so, well, rub-a-dub-dub.

But the best part is that this Polly vibrator is ultra-quiet (not even your housemates will be able to hear her vibrating through your paper thin sharehouse walls) and it boasts up to 10 different modes, so you can experiment and see where the Big O take ya.

FYI: National Orgasm Day lands on July 31, so make sure you grab your new buzzy friend by that date or you might just come home empty handed.

Alright, so we love Polly. Girls Get Off’s Polly vibrator is on sale for $41.65 (down from $49). As far as vibrators go, that’s pretty dang good price if you ask us.

If you want to grab this little maz machine for 15% off, then feel free to use the code ORGASM15 at checkout. You can pocket the Polly here.

And the good news is that the aforementioned discount code works across each and every vibrator over at Girls Get Off. So feel free to stock up while you can and maybe even grab one for your mates.

But if you want to try one of those sucky vibrators, or get the whole range, we’ve nicked a few more for you to check out below so you can go from Girls Get Off to Girls Got Off.