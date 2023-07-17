Frenchie Is Slinging Big Deals For National Orgasm Day If You Wanna Pay Your Respects

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

These days, there’s a national ‘holiday’ for everything. There’s National Doughnut Day on June 7th, National Checklist Day on October 30th and even bloody National Paperclip Day on May 29th.

But alas, amidst all the silliness, I, for one, am mostly thankful for National Orgasm Day (cumming right up on July 31st, FYI).

If setting aside a day to celebrate the Big O tantalises you, look no further than Frenchie‘s sweet lil’ treat. The sex toy lord is offering 15% off on its Petit Plaisir bundle with the code LETSORGASM to commemorate the blessed occasion.

The bundle usually retails at $100, so you can score all that goodness for just $85 with the discount. A cozzie-livs-friendly cum, if you will.

‘Plaisir de Soi’ literally translates to ‘self-pleasure’ in French, which is exactly what you’ll get with this bundle. It includes one small but ferocious Petit Eiffel vibrator, a tube of Oh La La Love lube (made with aloe vera and infused with Australian native botanicals) and its iconic Oui Oui wipes. Now that’s one horny three-way.

You can get the bundle in either ‘bleu’ or ‘rose’ colours, whichever floats your boat or tickles your pickle. Sorry.

We’ve been ‘uge fans of Frenchie’s other offerings in the past, like its game-changing Double Entendre sex toy, so we’re sure this bundle will do the bloody trick.

If you’re fanging for other National O-day ideas, Girls Get Off is also slashing 15% off its Polly vibrator. All you have to do is use the code ORGASM15 at the checkout, and boom, you’ve got yourself another wallet-friendly maz.

Shop Polly, $41.65 with discount code (RRP $49)

Happy cumming, friends!