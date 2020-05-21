Vibrators are a real chaotic energy sometimes. Obviously, we all have different wants/needs when it comes to reaching orgasm, so you can find vibrators that are gentle and build things up slowly, and ones that send shockwaves through your bod.

Most vibrators and vibrating sex toys have different levels, and the top rated ones almost always do. Since iso has made us incredibly bored, we decided to road test some top rated vibrators from Lovehoney. Who says we don’t do anything for you!!

This is the vibrator made famous by Samantha on Sex And The City. You know it’s good when a show about sex features it prominently.

Experience-wise, this is a great entry-level vibrator. It’s easy to use, the functions are simple, and it’s not too wild on the clit.

However, it’s really a vibrator-only device. You can’t put this one inside you if you wanted to. Well, you could – but RIP your bits, probably.

One thing to note – this is NOT quiet. If you’re in a sharehouse with thin walls and all that.

This was actually a creation from a Design A Sex Toy comp Lovehoney ran. It’s a vibrator, but also a GYRATOR. As in, it moves in circles (not too dramatically, though) so if you prefer a combo of dildo / vibrator, this will do both jobs.

In practice it was a bit too much for us. The gyrations are subtle enough not to feel you’re being prodded in the ovaries, but it’s definitely a unique experience. Still, if a standard dildo does nothing for you, this is probably the go in terms of vibrators.

The Womanizer Starlet is a hyper-popular sex toy. It made waves for mimicking oral sex, rather than just vibrating on top of your clit.

In practice this was probably a top fave of ours. There’s something about sending sensation around your clitoris, rather than directly on it, that prolongs the build up to orgasm.

It’s also waterproof if you prefer sexy time in the bath, FYI.

This wild device fits into your underwear, and can be used remotely by either you or a partner – even if you’re in a long distance relationship.

For solo use though, it’s great if you prefer to have both hands free. Maybe you’re scrolling on PornHub, or prefer to touch elsewhere. If that’s you, this means you can still get vibrator pleasure without having to use a hand.

Out of all the vibrators we trialled, this had to be the most fucked up (in a good way). It vibrates inside you, and outside you. The rabbit ears – everyone knows rabbit vibrators are famous for a reason – hit your clit in JUST the right way.

But the fucked up part is the levels you can get to with this vibrator. There are 12 shaft functions. Three speeds on the rabbit ears. It has TWO motors. And the tip of the shaft hits your g-spot.

We tried it at the top speed and almost passed out. It’s probably a bit too much unless you can handle strong vibrations, but the beauty is you can alternate – you can leave the shaft vibrations off and just work with the ears, and vice versa.

One thing to note – this was by far the loudest of all the vibrators. Your entire house will know what you’re up to – but maybe that gets you off?

