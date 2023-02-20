You Don’t Need To Go To Paris To Climb The Eiffel Tower Thanks To Frenchie’s New Vibrator

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Ooft, if you’re looking for a great way to start your Monday, you found it. The sex toy gods over at Frenchie have just launched a new smol but mighty vibrator called The Petit Eiffel, and let me tell you, it rivals a nicely buttered baguette.

J’adore, let me tell you more!

Like all of Frenchie’s best-sellers, The Petit Eiffel is made from supersoft medical-grade silicone, so you know it’s soft to the touch. It has seven speeds/modes and a pinpoint flutter tip that’s perfect for targeted clitoral or a little rim stimulation.

The Petit Eiffel, $85

She’s also very easy to use, you simply hold the button for three to four seconds until the light turns on. Then press again to switch between modes and speeds. Once you’ve reached the top of the Eiffel Tower, hold again to stop it.

Ooft, as our girl Miley once said, it’s the cliiiiiimb.

The Petit Eiffel is also waterproof up to one meter, so you can get wet and wild with it for up to two hours. Oh, la la!

That said, if a clit stimulator doesn’t really tickle your pickle, you could also opt for one of Frenchie’s other cult-famous sex toys like the newly launched Le Coq ($32) or the OG Double Entendre ($95).

The best part about this whole thing is that I’ve gone ahead and wrangled a cheeky discount code for you lot. Simply use ‘PETITAMOUR’ at the checkout for 15% off everything.

You can shop Frenchie’s entire sex toy range here.