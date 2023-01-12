Sex Toy Brand Frenchie Wants You To Say Au Revoir To Limp Baguettes With Its New Cock Ring

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, I don’t have a penis, but I imagine that getting limp dick on the reg is somewhat of a downer — especially if you’re really in the mood to butter your baguette. Luckily, the legends over at Frenchie (a sexual wellness company for those playing along at home) have dropped a range of cock rings.

Appropriately named Le Coq, the saucy little silicone rings were designed to keep you going harder, longer and stronger whether you’re going solo or with a partner (or trois, who am I to judge?).

Le Coq cums in a set of three with multiple sizes — 52mm, 48mm and 44mm each in diameter — to fit even the smallest or biggest of baguettes. Yum! They’re also super soft, hypoallergic (read: no irritation of ze peen), and made from 100% natural medical-grade silicone.

Now, if you’re not familiar with a cock ring, allow me to enlighten you!

Frenchie Le Coq, $32

What is a cock ring?

A cock ring — also known by other aliases such as c-ring, penis ring, pleasure ring, or constriction ring — is typically a silicone ring that’s worn around the base of the penis (and sometimes the balls, too) to prevent blood flowing back down the shaft, resulting in a throbbing peen (read: firmer, stronger and longer lasting erections) and more often than not can lead to a bloody good orgasm. Nice, huh?

So how do you use a cock ring?

Well, you’re going to wanna pop him on before the baguette fully rises… if ya picking up what I’m putting down? That said, it is possible to put a c-ring on a fully erect penis, though it might be uncomfy and harder to maneuver into place.

If you’re using it for the penis only, then simply slide it all the way down to the base of the shaft, nice and snug. However, if you’re using it around your balls, it’s recommended that you gently place them through the ring one at a time, then, you can fold and slip your penis through. The second option is that you can place the c-ring over your penis first and then stretch it around and underneath your scrotum to get the balls inside the ring.

A little lube will make this process much easier. Also, if you experience any kind of discomfort or pain, maybe don’t use a cock ring.

If she fits, she sits

Yes, cock rings, like peens come in all different sizes. So you’re going to have to have a little play before you, er, play. Frenchie recommends using “a piece of string or floss and gently wrap this around either the base of your penis or your penis and underneath your testicles. Then, simply measure this diameter and compare it to the cock ring you are selecting. You want it to feel snug but not too tight.”

Most cock rings, including Le Coq, are made of very stretchy medical-grade silicone to allow versatility with penis size. Plus, Le Coq cums in a set of three, so you should be able to find a good fit.

Yes, you need to clean your cock ring after every use, ya sicko

According to Frenchie, you should always clean your c-ring before and after each use with a sex toy cleaner or a fragrance-free soap with warm water. After that, you’ll need to dry it off with a fresh, clean towel to ensure there is no fluff that transfers onto the sex toy.

Frenchie’s Le Coq cock rings will set you back $32 for a set of three. However, bc ya girl can’t stand a sad baguette, I’ve managed to wrangle you a discount code. Just use the code ‘NOSOGGYBAGUETTES’ for 15% off Le Coq at the checkout.

You’re welcome!