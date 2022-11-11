Ho, Ho, Hoo Boy: Get On Santa’s Naughty List With This Sex-Toy Filled Advent Calendar

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, let me put a little more Merry in your Christmas by introducing you to the advent calendar of my your dreams — and I’m not talking about chocolate, beauty products or wine — although those are delicious too. I’m talking about the advent calendars filled with sex toys from Yoni Pleasure Palace (you know, the legends behind those fluffy squirt blankets?!).

Yep, these particular advent calendars are a little more naughty than nice. Think vibrators, anal beads, butt plugs, crotchless panties, tassels, clamps, ticklers, wrist cuffs, masks, whips and a whole heap of other goodies designed to hit all the right spots.

We get a feeling this advent calendar is going to redefine the term morning glory.

Yoni Pleasure Palace Advent Calendar, $215

Anyway, for 24 fun-filled days of pleasure, you get to open, explore and play with all the sexy things inside. These sex little gift boxes are the perfect treat-yourself moment and also make a bloody good gift for your lover.

Let’s take a look inside this thing, shall we? Included in your calendar are the following:

Bullet Vibrator

G-spot Finger Sleeve

Tongue Sensations Vibrator

Feather Tickler

Sex Toy Cleaner

Wrist Cuffs

Ankle Cuffs

Collar With Lead

Whip

Nipple Clamps

Bath Bomb with Surprise

Lipstick Vibrator

Luxe Vibrator

Sex Position Dice

Glass Anal Beads

Nipple Tassels x 2

Butt Plug

G-Spot Tickler

Finger Flirter

Eye Mask

Spanking Paddle

Lace Face Mask & Matching Wrist Cuffs

Silicone Pleaser

Crotchless Black Panties

Hoo, boy! I dunno about you, but imma need a bigger box under my bed…

The Yoni Pleasure Palace Sex Toy Advent Calendar will set you back around $215, which is pretty good bang for your buck if you’re getting all of that. The cal is currently on pre-order, with shipping expected to begin on November 17. Giving you plenty of time to get your goodies in the mail and stuff your stocking.

You can shop the YPP Sex Toy Advent Calendar here.