10 Christmas Presents For Coffee-Obsessed Brew Snob In Your Life

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Every friend group has that one person: they’ve got weird orders while you’re out for coffee, have every coffee making implement known to man, and their instagram feed is filled with nothing but foam art.



But as annoying as they are, today we’re celebrating them, with gift-giving season on the horizon, it’s time to check out what to buy them.

The Best Gift Ideas For Coffee Lovers

Giving the aluminium French presses a run for their money is Frank Green’s good-looking version. It’s a triple-walled container, perfect for those drinkers who take a bit to down their morning cup of joe. Buy it here from $59.95

Close out your barista dreams by grabbing a milk jug. The matte finish will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a cafe in any number of hipster suburbs. Buy it here from $34.90

We’ve all got ambitions of being our own barista, but none of us have kinda money to spend on a brand-new machine. For an easy $119, you can start to make coffees that are easily worth a few bucks. Buy it here for $119





If you’re operating on the lower end of the home coffee spectrum, there’s nothing better than giving it a bit of barista flare — and an easy way to do that is with a milk frother. Buy it here for $16.17

Get with the times and start taking a reusable mug when you’re heading out to grab your latte. The big handle and double walling make the mug worth every penny. Buy it here for $36

Is there anything more 2023? You can grab a literal coffee machine that’ll be big enough to carry in your recycled tote bag. Wildearth’s device will help you make an espresso on the way to work — so there’s no need to deal with that cranky barista. Buy it here from $72.95

If you’re a massive coffee snob and love grinding your own beans — it’d be handy to grab a coffee grinder to do the job. Sunbeam’s reliable grinder can cut it down to a size perfect for just about any machine. Buy it here for $39

If your coffee-loving friend has tried all the beans out there, grab them a box of the unknown. They’ll finally be lost for words when it comes to this pack from the Perth Coffee Exchange. Buy it here for $60

If using an ordinary coffee machine takes way too much time out of your day, grab an express coffee maker. Chuck in your favourite bean and your coffee will be minutes away. Buy it here for $51.95

The coffee gods over at Nespresso have come up with a gift that couldn’t be any more perfect for the mate who loves a bit of caffeine. There are 24 coffee capsules in the box, with an extra special treat hidden behind door 24. Buy it here for $60

Need more gift ideas? You can check out our ultimate gift guide here.

Image Credit: Twin Peaks