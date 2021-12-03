If you’re a woman, coming up with Christmas gift ideas for women isn’t that hard. I usually just scope around for stuff *I* would quite like, then see which of my friends and family would also love it. At least, that’s how I’ve always seen Chrissy gift planning – that might not be you. In which case, you’ve come to the right place!

I’ve collated a bunch of the best Christmas presents to get your sister, mum, girlfriend or bestie (partly in the hope that my sister, mum, and other loved ones will see this list and sort me out). I’ve also put together these gift ideas for women for all the boyfriends who are right now struggling to think of something good. I see you.

Will these gift ideas work for every woman you know? Probably not. But whether she’s into fitness, skincare, fashion, books, homewares or just likes being pampered, there should be something in here for everyone.

The best Christmas gift ideas for women in 2021:

These hand-illustrated zodiac prints

Olive et Oriel Cancer Celestial Zodiac Art Print A3, $29.95

Olive et Oriel offers these beautifully detailed zodiac prints that make the perfect gift for the astrology lover in your life. Each artwork is printed right here in Australia using all-pigment aqueous inks and matte fine art stock, milled from 100% sustainable forests. How good?! Obvs, you need to pick the right zodiac sign for the gift recipient, but bonus points if you sort out the frame, too.

This Spell dress

Spell Rose Garden Mini Dress, $299

Spell creates dreamy dresses season after season, and this romantic little puffy sleeve mini is no exception.

This cleansing device

LUNA play plus 2, $79

The skincare geniuses at FOREO (behind those skincare devices you see all over Instagram) have brought out a mini version of their best-selling LUNA face cleanser, and it’s nothing but good (skin) vibes. Geddit? ’cause it vibrates, it’s like a mini massage for your face?! Anyway, moving on.

These By Charlotte gold earrings

By Charlotte Be Present Hoops ($129)

The best thing about delicate gold earrings is you’re layering, so even if your boo already has a pair, then a second can still go down an absolute treat.

This beachy bucket hat

LOC Holiday Bucket Hat in Sunshine Bloom, $119

Sun safety is bloody serious stuff, but it can also be über stylish. My favourite type of Christmas? No hat, no presents.

The Ultra Violette sunscreen

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Sun Serum 50ml ($47)

Speaking of sun safety – you’ve probably seen the Ultra Violette Queen Screen sunscreen all over beauty Instagram. That’s because it’s 50 SPF (nothing works for skin better than sun protection), feels like a serum, is non-oily, and is packed full of antioxidants.

This top-voted perfume

Byredo Rose of No Man’s Land (from $217)

The Rose Of No Man’s Land Eau de Parfum by Byredo was the winner in Mecca’s Beauty Election last year (where thousands of beauty fans cast their votes on their fave products), so really – you can’t go wrong here. It has notes of pink pepper, Turkish rose petals, raspberry blossom, Turkish rose absolute, papyrus and white amber. Heaven.

These Alias Mae sandals

Alias Mae Paris sandal ($199)

Comfy shoes are having a fashion moment. Blame it on quarantine. Stilettos? Never heard of her. Get in for a pair of the Alias Mae Paris sandals before they sell out.

These Nelson Made heels

Nelson Made Maya Mule Pink | Orange ($299)

Speaking of comfy shoes – if you are going out, then mid and low heels are absolutely the go right now. So is ‘optimism dressing’, a.k.a. dressing in bold, bright colours to shake off the doom and gloom of El Niña. You can get two birds with one stone with these pink and orange mules from Nelson Made.

This mix-and-match sheet set from Bed Threads

Bed Threads Build Your Own Bundle here

I may never shut up about how much I love my Bed Threads sheets (not sponsored!! just love them!!). I love the fact that you can build your own bundle and mix and match all the pretty coloured sheets. Perfect for those, like me, who are indecisive as fuck. Ooft, this colour combo (pictured above) makes me want to climb into bed and never leave.

The Dyson Airwrap

Dyson Airwrap ($799)

The Holy Grail of hair styling tools, the Dyson Airwrap it how normies, you know, get influencer-level hair without forking out for a blow-dry. Yes, it’s a little bit pricey, but Dyson knows its way around an air tool.

These fluffy Ugg slippers

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers in Black ($200)

I can’t stress this enough: wearing fluffy slippers around the house is the ultimate in comfort. Yes, Christmas is in summer, but you know what comes after summer? The colder months. Be prepared with the fluff.

This TJ Swim bikini

TJ Swim Willow Top ($79) and Willow Bottoms ($89)

TJ Swim (an Aussie label with a big focus on sustainability) has a lot of goods on offer, but I’m obsessed with this baby blue colour and high waisted bottoms.

This P.E Nation gym bag

P.E Nation Best Play Gym Bag, $299

Anyone who’s rediscovered their love of fitness post-lockdown (hello) would love a fancy new gym bag to get complete their matching activewear look. Plus, it’s also mint fkn green(!!) and looks like a fluffy cloud. I just wanna hug it.

These Nike vintage-look sneakers

Nike Blazer Low Platform, $150

The Nike Blazer Low Platform sneaks are about harnessing “the old-school look of Nike b-ball” look but with a modern twist (and suede details). Annnnnd, I just bought a pair.

This ‘blow your mind’ vibrator

By Rosewell Dip, $149

Gift her the gift she really wants this Christmas: an orgasm. Seriously though, the By Rosewell Dip is one of our resident sex writers favourite sex toys for a reason – it works, and works very well.

These sick sunnies

Luv Lou Leui, $90

You can’t go wrong with these cat-eye frames from Luv Lou. They’re the perfect summer accessories and will win you massive brownie points.

These In the Roundhouse Plates

In the Roundhouse Buon Appetito, $29

Collaged by Sydney artist Daimon Downey and printed exclusively for, In The Roundhouse, these plates will keep that European summer dream alive until you can actually get there.

This Black Blaze candle

Black Blaze x THE ICONIC 10th Birthday Exclusive Barrenjoey Candle, $89

You honestly can’t go wrong with a candle, especially not one this cool.

This Trent Dalton book

All Our Shimmering Skies ($26.90)

Did ‘she’ (whoever ‘she’ is) read and adore Trent Dalton‘s award-winning novel, Boy Swallows Universe? Probably, because everyone else in Australia did! All Our Shimmering Skies is his new one, set in Darwin, 1942.

This bottle of Bollinger Rosé

Bollinger Rosé NV ($142)

Tell me: is there a more perfect time than Christmas morning to crack open a bottle of the fancy (rosé) stuff? No, there is not.