Throwing down between the sheets can be a messy business, especially if you’ve chosen to do the deed while on your period or if you’re someone who squirts. Squirting, gushing, female ejaculation, a sign of a damn good orgasm — however, you want to refer to it, usually means juicy soaked sheets and a whole lot of clean up post playtime. Unless, of course, you have a sex blanket.

What is a sex blanket?

Designed to save your bed linen, towels, couch covers and mattresses, a sex or squirt blanket is a specially designed blanket that’s 100% waterproof and absorbs all kinds of liquids — think periods, squirting, lube etc. You simply lay it down before you have sex or masturbate, and you can orgasm without thinking about the post-cum cleanup. We’ve all slept in a wet patch before, and it ain’t it!

Where can you buy squirt blankets?

Good question! While you can buy some tarp-esque blankets from sex toy stores, we’d recommend this one from Yoni Pleasure Palace. The 100% waterproof squirt blankets come in three different sizes — small, medium and large — and come in an array of cute colours to suit your space. Unlike more traditional sex blankets, they’re soft to touch, with one side of the blanket being a super-soft fleece while the other is a smooth velvet. Must nicer than that must towel you’ve been whacking down.

While the lush velvet and fleece might sound a bit hot, given we’re easing out of the hotter months in Australia right now, founder of Yoni Please Palace Rosie Rees, recently told Refinery29 that we can expect to see a lighter, summer-appropriate version made from organic bamboo soon. Fuck yeah!

Yoni Pleasure Palace Squirt Blanket, $59.95

How do you take care of a sex blanket?