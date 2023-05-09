Wanna Learn How To Squirt? This Aussie Sexual Wellness Brand Is Running A Masterclass

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, we’re going to go right ahead and say that if you’ve clicked on this piece of soon-to-be Walkley award-winning journalism (someone nominate me already), you’re probably intrigued by the elusive sex act known as squirting. The sexual sensation that happens when a vulva owner has such an intense orgasm this mysterious pee-but-not-completely-pee liquid gushes out.

So what exactly is squirting?

Squirting is basically just another form of female ejaculation, but I say pee-but-not-completely-pee because this particular form still hasn’t been studied enough by scientists to actually know what the fuck is going on. (Kinda like how the first comprehensive anatomical study of the clitoris wasn’t done until 1998.)

Even as recently as last year, a group of scientists over in Japan decided to study squirting… and then went ahead and *checks notes* did their research based on five people’s experience with squirting. I’m no fly as fuck scientist, but I’d hypothesise that you’d need more than five (!!!) participants to call it a study, no?! Anyway.

Is squirting just pee?

No, squirting isn’t just another name for a golden shower. However, the general consensus amongst experts is that it’s probably a mix of pee and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) from something called the Skene’s glands, which are on either side of the urethra. How much of it is pee, and how much of it is prostate fluid? Well, that all depends on the bladder and how overly enthusiastic the Skene glands are during arousal.

How does one squirt?

Honestly, there is no magic method to make someone squirt, you know, different strokes for different folks and all. But some seasoned squirters reckon there are a few cheeky tricks you can try and a few ways you can stimulate the g-spot and clitoris to get the juices flowin’.

Firstly, remove the mental blocks

Most of the folks on Reddit agree that to successfully squirt, you need to remove all the mental blocks like needing to pee or thinking about the mess you’ll have to clean up. So you’re probably best to pee beforehand and lay down a towel or invest in a squirt blanket before going to town.

Start off solo

According to Redditors, it’s often easier to learn to squirt solo and with a sex toy since you know your body and can really take the time to ~focus~ on yourself. Focus your masturbation technique on the G-spot, and even add in a little dual (or even triple) stimulation.

One of our in-house squirting sources recommends “not moving your fingers in and out of your body — leave them in the same spot and just move the tips of your fingers back and forth [across the G-spot]. Also, don’t forget the clit!”

Relax and let things flow

From everything we’ve read (and been told), the real key is relaxing and letting things flow, literally, including that need to pee sensation you might feel while masturbating.

“You’ll know it’s working because it will start to sound squishy, like there’s fluid building up. It’s a very distinctive noise that I immediately recognise now as a precursor to my squirting. When you start to hear that noise, you’ll feel like you need to pee, but DON’T tense up, relax your muscles.”

Explore your options

Everyone knows there’s more than one way to have a bloody good orgasm, and squirting is the same. Try all your usual ways of mazzing, and then try something different. Dual or even triple stimulation is a delicious option, add a little pillow under the butt, chose a different type of toy, try different positions, etc. Go wild!

Can everyone squirt?

Squirting is totally natural, so everyone with prostate or Skene’s glands actually has the ability to do it, but that doesn’t mean everyone can do it on command. Most of the time, it takes a fair bit of practice, relaxation and training to learn how to squirt.

Also, don’t expect it to be some big hose-like stream like the kind of action you see in porn. According to porn stars, that fetishised stream you see gushing out is usually just pee — so don’t feel bad if you’re learning and suddenly things are just very, very wet.

How do I learn how to squirt?

If you’re keen to go on a deep dive and learn how to squirt, you can always sign up for sexual wellness company Yoni Pleasure Palace’s Squirt School. It’s an online course designed to support you in the art of G-spot orgasms and female ejaculation.

The course features things like interviews with G-Spot experts, techniques and tutorials for solo and partnered play, guided masturbation meditations, sex toy guidance, a real-life recorded demonstration of squirting solo and with a partner and more. The course will set you back around $500. However, with our exclusive discount code (‘MASTURBATIONMAY’), you can sign up for just $349.30 — that’s 30% off, ya welcome!

Any tips for practising squirting?

Alas, this sex writer isn’t well versed in the masterful art of squirting — but there are some legends in the PTV office who are, so ofc, I asked them for their wettest tips.

“Drink water plenty of water the day of.” — Bettie*

“The biggest thing for me is being able to get out of my head and relax. When I’m stressed or thinking about the time or what I have to do tomorrow, it won’t happen. It’s only when I’m fully present and feeling safe and comfortable that it’ll happen.” — Jacquie*

“Make sure you have plenty of time to just enjoy the process, the more you let go, the more things flow. Also, don’t be afraid of dual stimulation, the more you explore what gets you going, the more in the moment you’ll be.” — Lana*

“For me, there are two ways: one is putting a pillow under my bum and having my partner penetrate me deeply in missionary. The second is lots of foreplay, followed by receiving oral sex that uses a combination of fingers and mouth. It’s happened solo only a couple of times, and that’s always with the Abbie Chatfield Vush G-Spot vibrator. I think the common denominator is the g-spot attention.” — Jacquie*

There you have it, folks! That’s just about everything you need to know about squirting without me giving you a play-by-play, which I couldn’t do even if I wanted to, but maybe after squirt school, I can give you some more insights into the art.

*Names have been changed for anonymity