At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Valentine’s Day is coming in hot and fkn hard, folks. And by that, I mean it’s a mere 18 days away. If you don’t want to be caught lacking with a measly box of heart-shaped choccies and some lacklustre flowers on this important day of sex love, we’ve got a cheeky alternative that’ll put the V right back into Valentine’s Day.

READ MORE Just 10 Valentine's Day Flicks To Watch If You Have Hot Fantasies Of Burning The Patriarchy

Enter: Splash Blanket’s new Splash Kit. A neato gift pack filled with the brand’s favourite goodies. So, what exactly are we talking you ask? Well, kicking off with a bang, we of course, have one of the famous waterproof squirt/sex blankets for you to lay down when the time arises. And that time will be pretty soon if the rest of the contents of this box is anything to go by.

The Splash Kit, $256.69 (usually $301.99)

The kit also comes with your choice of the Sacred Squirter (a big glass dildo) in its 1.0 or 2.0 version (plus, a case to keep it in). Then, you get the option of adding the Yinn Lubricant in either water base or oil base, as well the choice between a pleasure wand vibrator in Flick (for clit-flicking) or Suki (for clit-suction), too.

A Splash Kit usually retails for $301.99, but as a special treat from the legends at Splash Blanket, they’re offering a cheeky 15% off this Valentine’s Day.

All you’ve gotta do is pop the code ‘VDAY2023’ into the checkout, and you n’ your lover are in for a $256.69 treat. A bargain, if you ask us.

Interested in checking it out in all its glory? Head here. Of course, you can also purchase their other squirt/sex blanket goodies here, too.