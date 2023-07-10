Kim K’s Latest Insta Selfie Has Fans Concerned That She’s Being Haunted By Multiple Entities

I love Kim Kardashian. I really do. I am an absolute Kardashian apologist. Am I aware of all the shitty things the first family of pop culture has done in the past? Yes, and I’m happy to acknowledge that they’re quite problematic on many fronts. But we’re not talking about that today.



Today, we’re talking about Kim Kardashian’s latest spooky Instagram post.



In the early hours of the morning here in Australia, Kim posted a mirror selfie to the grid.

(Image Source: Instagram / Kim Kardashian @kimkardashian)



She’s wearing a baby pink, presumably, SKIMS dress that she’s either cut, clipped or wiggled her shoulders through. Her hair is in a perfectly messy top knot and she stands towards the mirror, snapping a pic. She looks gorgeous, as per usual.



But I didn’t notice the thing that made this photo special until I read the caption.



“Sooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window,” she wrote.



If you have a look at the bottom right of her pic, you can see the figure of something in the window.

(Image Source: Instagram / Kim Kardashian @kimkardashian)



SpooooOOOooky!



While my soon-to-be lawyer queen thinks it looks like the outline of a woman shown in the reflection of her TV, I reckon it looks like some ET kinda thing. Naturally, the people in her IG comments had some different ideas.



“It’s your reflection in the TV? It’s your side profile and your bag, you can clearly see your arm holding up your phone. That or I’m losing it,” one user wrote, gaining more than 400 likes.

“It’s Todd Kraines,” joked a commenter, referencing Scott Disick‘s prank in Keeping Up With The Kardashians where he’d call Kris Jenner and pretend to be their family friend Todd Kraines.



“That’s Kourtney. She wants revenge for her wedding,” another user commented.



“American Horror Story: The Kardashian,” a commenter joked.



While there were a bunch of punchlines in the comments, there was also a heap of people genuinely urging Kim to do some paranormal investigating.



One user even asked her to research who had lived in the building before her and wrote: “By the silhouette and clothing looks like a servant maybe pilgrim.”



While Kim is secretive about where she is, following the terrifying ordeal when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, fans suspect this picture was taken on the Fourth of July weekend at the Kardashian family’s Idaho lake mansion, which you can kinda see below in this TikTok.



But the weird ghostly lil’ lady/ET/thing in the pic isn’t the only thing capturing fans’ attention. Above the red circle that I kindly added for your viewing pleasure in the image, you can see another purple circle that prompted many questions in the comments.



While I spent longer than I’d like to admit staring at the inside of the circle to see if there was a ghost orb or something in it, it turns out that the purple circle is a button for her LED mirror. Oh, how the other half live.



Anyway, I have no idea what’s really going on. Personally, I’m a big believer in paranormal stuff, and judging by Kim’s high-bun hairstyle, I don’t think it’s possible for the figure to just be her reflection.



I reckon it’s some ghost lady from the ye olden days who either still has some fish to fry on earth or felt like she was born in the wrong era.



Forget churning butter, she’s here to start a shadowy OnlyFans. Or something.



Either way, I’d love this to be the tipping point that inspires Kim to enter her spooky era and do a spin-off series of The Kardashians where she’s investigating the ghosts at her Idaho lake house.



I’d watch that in a fkn heartbeat.



