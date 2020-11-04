If, like me, you like to read into things, Kim Kardashian West is out here liking tweets from the Joe Biden camp. This is all fine and dandy, until you remember her husband, Kanye West, is legitimately running for President of the United States today.

Kanye announced he was officially running for President through Twitter in July, after first floating the idea back in August of 2015. He previously aligned himself with President Donald Trump and became quite the poster boy for him, before deciding he no longer agreed with his politics.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kim and Kanye have already voted today, with Kanye making it very clear who he wants as the country’s leader.

“KANYE2020,” he tweeted with an emoji of the American flag.

He earlier revealed that this was his first time voting in a US election.

“God is so good,” he wrote. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s someone I truly trust…me.”

Kim, meanwhile, posted a selfie with America’s signature “I Voted” sticker.

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

While Kim didn’t reveal who she voted for, she did like a tweet by Kid Cudi this morning urging all “real ones” to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Vote for Biden if you a real one,” the rapper tweeted.

Kid Cudi is also one half of hip hop duo, Kids See Ghosts – the other half is Kanye. They released their self-titled debut album in June, 2018.

Kim also liked and retweeted some words by Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for Vice President.

“Don’t allow anything to come between you and your vote,” Harris tweeted, sharing the voter hotline number for those with questions and concerns.

Kim liking a tweet doesn’t necessarily mean that she voted for Biden, but Twitter has absolutely taken it that way.

If Kid Cudi and Kim Kardashian didn't vote for Kanye idk why you would ???? — ???????????? (@RagersCountry) November 3, 2020

Welp, we know who Kim Kardashian voted for ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nX0jYxbbXh — DanaCortez (@DanaCortez) November 3, 2020

Today is not a good day for Kanye West ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/D0WWKaCsC3 — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) November 3, 2020

While it’s perfectly fine for friends to have different political views, the partner of a presidential candidate usually throws their (public) support behind them. Dr Jill Biden and Melania Trump have both been a massive presence on their husbands’ campaign trails, just like Melania and Bill Clinton were four years ago and so on and so forth.

To conclude: *insert the eyes emoji* (you know the one I’m talking about).