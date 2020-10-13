Kanye West has launched his official voting campaign video for the upcoming American election. As you’d expect, the video is absolutely teeming with references to faith and building up people to become what God intended them to be.

Although West has been promising to run for president in 2020 since time immemorial, we never thought he’d be that serious, especially in recent months when political candidates have been getting to business with presidential debates and rallies, and West has mostly been silent.

It looks like he was just waiting for his moment to release a video about “stepping out in faith.” It truly is worth a watch to see his eyes deadset on something to the left of the camera as he spouts his presidential promises.

“America. What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation? Our people? What is just – true justice? We have to think about all these things,” says Kanye West in his video.

“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored.”

You can check out the full vid below.

The video doesn’t exactly state what Kanye West aims to do if he gets into the White House, but hey, he wants to restore prayer, so I guess that’s enough.

“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other. To encourage each other. To help each other. To lift up each other.

“We will build a stronger country, by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be.

And of course the video ends with an official statement of “I am Kanye West and I approve this message.”

West has already been posting pictures of people writing him into their votes, and folks, isn’t it just a wild time to be alive.

Friends writing me in ⛷ pic.twitter.com/7GVXzYoHjt — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

I can’t say we’re in the worst timeline, but we’re definitely in one of the weird ones.