Kanye West, who infamously visited Donald Trump in the White House while sporting a MAGA cap, has admitted that he no longer supports the Trump 2020 campaign.

In his latest chaotic sit-down with Forbes (and when I say chaotic, I mean it), West declared he was “taking the red hat off, with this interview.”

Despite being cordial with the President, West admitted that he was dubious about the Trump campaign. “It looks like one big mess to me,” he told the publication. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.”

In the meantime, Trump has made his own comments pertaining to West’s alleged presidential bid, telling RealClearPolitics that it was “very interesting.”

Although admitting West has “a real voice”, Trump suspected that it’d be a case of too little, too late for ‘Ye to be a serious contender in 2020.

“It’d have to be limited to certain states because in some states the deadline has been missed,” Trump told the publication. “If he did it, he would have to view this as a trial run for what’s going to happen in four years.”

READ MORE Kanye West Is Running For President In 2020 Because Of Course He's Doing That

The Forbes interview has already been making headlines across the globe, primarily due to West essentially outing himself as an anti-vaxxer (“They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven”), a fucked anti-abortion stance (“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible”) and his thoughts on the solution to COVID-19 (“We need to stop doing things that make God mad”).

It’s… a lot. Check out the entire bin fire here.