The US government is already an out-of-control clown car at this point, so why not go ahead and shove one more clown in there? Kanye West announced today that he plans to take a swing at the White House in 2020, so I guess we’ll go ahead and do that.

The rapper and designer made the announcement a short time ago on Twitter, saying: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”

Kanye has been making noises about running for office for a while, so this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. He has yet to announce any policy platforms or a vice president, but presumably he’ll be running as an independent candidate.

He does have the approval of billionaire Elon Musk, who responded to to the announcement by saying “you have my full support.”

The two men recently hung out, and we speculated at the time as to what the hell they may have been planning, whether it was Yeezy-branded spacesuits or sending Kanye to the moon, but I guess it turned out to be this.

The US election is in November, and as we’ve learned already in 2020, a lot can happen in four months, so we’ll wait and see how this turns out.