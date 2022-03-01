Mere moments after splitting with Julia Fox it seems that Kanye West has soft-launched his new squeeze. His latest possible girlfriend is model Chaney Jones, and surely it’s not just me that sees the uncanny similarities in appearance with Kim Kardashian, right?

Per People, the pair have been spotted hanging out in Miami recently where Ye held a “performance experience” of his latest release Donda 2. Their involvement (entanglement?) was a little more confirmed on Chaney’s Insta story on Tuesday when she posted a selfie with Kanye featuring a black heart emoji.

Yeah ok it’s not just me, right? This 24-year-old model looks like Kim Kardashian. There are no two ways around it — you could show me this photo without context, captions or account names and I would tell you that’s Kim.

It’s not just this one-off selfie either with the slick glasses, middle-parted hair, black activewear and arched brow. Even looking at Chaney’s grid you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s straight-up Kanye’s estranged wife (who is currently pursuing a divorce) or a very good impersonator who’s had a good look at Kim’s wardrobe.

I mean the brown leather and the wet look hair?

This whole look???

Actually, the more I look at Chaney’s Insta, the more I feel like I can pinpoint the moment she probably started seeing or was being editorially influenced by Kanye. Her feed goes from wearing colours, sparkles and ‘kinis in by the pool or the beach to skintight black garb in photos largely taken at night time.

From this:

To this in 20 days flat:

Talk about a seismic vibe shift.

As I said, I’m not the only one who has spied this uncanny likeness that Chaney Jones has with Kim Kardashian and again with Kanye’s ex, Amber Rose. After finding out about this ~budding romance~ the internet went off like a frog in a sock with memes about how similar the women look and particularly how they dress while in Kanye’s orbit.

If Kanye West is dating Chaney Jones…

All I can say is – the man has a type or obsession Kim K (41) >>>> Chaney Jones (24) pic.twitter.com/pdg3Bmy4C1 — Mrs Noma 🔆 (@MrsNoma) February 26, 2022

Chaney Jones and Kim Kardashian (2022) pic.twitter.com/zSVzY3OYwH — Austin (@A_LaB_) February 25, 2022

(L)Chaney Jones and (R) Kim K .. 👀 THATS WILD #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/dfTtuzOs71 — 🏀 Doubters become Fans shirt 2022🤷🏾‍♂️ 🇵🇦 (@ballupAIP23) February 28, 2022

Amber Rose Kim Kardashian Chaney Jones. It's not about Kim K. If you know you know pic.twitter.com/UINnwLwUay — Cynthia (@simpcult) February 26, 2022

Importantly, the similarities between Chaney (a Black woman)and Kim (a woman who has been pinned for blackfishing in the past) are not lost on anyone.

If I’m being honest… Chaney isn’t a Kim look alike for the simple fact that Kim mimics Black women who LOOK like Chaney… 🥴 https://t.co/rNuwBdYIbL — 🂦 (@ownedbykyla) February 26, 2022

Truly not sure how to feel about all of this. Guess he’s got a type, and then makes everyone look like a carbon copy of each other with their wardrobes. Gives me the ick, personally.