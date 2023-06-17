Kourtney Kardashian Just Revealed She’s Pregnant In The Most Rogue, Kardashian Way Possible

RING THE BABY BELL! Kourtney Kardashian has announced that she and rockstar hubby Travis Barker are preggers with their first child.

The Kardashian x Barker family is officially expanding after Kourtney pulled out a sign that reads, “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT”, during a Blink-182 show in Los Angeles.

This has to be one of the most epic ways that anyone could announce their pregnancy. Also Kourtney jumping up and down and smiling is so fkn cuteee!

Some folks have pointed out that the announcement is a reference to Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” music video, where a woman could be seen holding the same sign.

(Source: Youtube / Blink-182)

Kourtney, babes, your mind? Fkn genius.

This definitely is in the top 100 of all famous baby announcements ever. “All The Small Things” is truly an iconic track with a funky AF music video.

What a way to tell the world that you and your hubby are expecting a kid by using a reference from one of his most iconic music videos.

To give you a quick TL;DR on these rockstar lovebirds: Kourtney and Travis confirmed their relationship back in 2021, although dating rumours first surfaced around 2018, according to Us Weekly.

In 2022, Kravis (the couple name for these two) officially tied the knot, but their sponcon nuptials was embroiled in multiple scandals.

Kourtney and Travis’ wedding is also a huge topic in Season Three of The Kardashians, as Kourtney accused her sister Kim Kardashian of using her nuptials as a branding opportunity and it appears the sisters are no longer on good terms.

Kourtney shares three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick and Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakier. This will be their first bundle of joy together!

More info about the Kravis kiddo is yet to drop and we’ll definitely update you with the latest deets.

Image Source: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris