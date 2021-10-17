Kourtney Kardashian reportedly caused a “kerfuffle” on a flight with her boo Travis Barker over the weekend, which is something I’d expect from rowdy sis Kim, but not from the kool, kalm and kollected Kourt.

Apparently the happy couple were flying business class (not unlike Kath Day-Knight en route to Coolum) and just as the plane was taking off, the Blink-182 drummer dropped his phone between the seats.

Kardashian started “frantically searching” for the phone and demanded “five more minutes” when the flight attendant asked her to sit the fuck down, an eyewitness claimed.

“She got into a bit of a kerfuffle and was quite bratty. She was not nice and was very much acting like a child,” a passenger who is said to have witnessed the whole thing told Page Six.

Apparently Travis stayed in his seat the whole time while Kourtney was being a protective GF. The flight attendant continuously asked her to sit back down but “she was freaking out and kept saying, ‘give me five more minutes,’” the source said.

“[The phone] fell underneath one of those crazy reclining chairs in [business class]. She was the one looking for it, and he was not moving. She was in the aisle and was even bending over and using the light from her phone to search for it,“ the passenger said.

They eventually managed to get their mitts on Barker’s phone after the flight attendant spent “the next two hours… dismantling the chair,” the source said.

An insider from the Kourtney Kardashian Kamp refuted this version of events, insisting that “it only took five minutes to dismantle!”

“She didn’t ask for five more minutes, and the flight attendant felt so bad for rushing her, she apologised and made an announcement to help them on the flight. The passenger is exaggerating,” they claimed.

It’s also worth noting that Travis Barker has only recently started flying again after surviving a horrific plane crash in 2008 that left four people dead.

In a recent interview with Nylon Magazine, he revealed that Kourtney helped him face his fears after a 13 year break from flying.

“I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again,” he said.

The couple flew to Italy over the summer for a vacation, after also jetting off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.