The Kardashians jumped headfirst into a scandal at the very beginning of 2022 after fans spotted some pretty obvious Photoshop from Kim K. Folks were left baffled after she placed the head of Khloé‘s daughter True onto the body of Kylie‘s daughter Stormi, but now she’s finally explained why she did it.

Kim and her sisters discussed the whole debacle on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Just in case you were doing something productive with your life at the start of 2022, allow me to reintroduce you to the famous image which stars Kim’s daughter Chicago at Disneyland with Stormi (who now has True’s face).

According to Kim, she embarked on this Photoshop mission (which she admitted to doing in April) per Kylie’s request, as she didn’t want any pics of her daughter Stormi floating around at the time. Honestly, that is so fair.

“I sent it to Kylie for approval, and she goes, ‘No, I really don’t want any pics of Stormi out right now,'” said Kim.

“I respect it. So I Photoshop True’s face onto Stormi’s body.”

Only Kim Kardashian could find the most bizarre solutions to these very online problems.

Kourtney said that when she saw the articles about the Photoshop drama circulating, she couldn’t believe it.

“I was thinking there’s no way anyone would ever do that,” she said.

“Everyone thinks it’s a major scandal.”

Khloé, on the other hand, thought the pic was totally real when she first saw it.

“She sent it to me, and I was like, ‘Wait you took true to Disneyland without me?'” said Khloé.

“She’s like, ‘No, but I’m happy you thought that.'”

Khloé was actually the first sister to slip up on the whole Photoshop secret after she gushed on social media about True going to Disneyland for the first time. How can it be the first time when she’s sitting right there in a teacup with her cousin???

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

Despite all the drama and fanfare, Kim Kardashian still stands by her decision to respect Kylie’s wishes, and reckons the whole thing isn’t that strange.

She said the reason she found alternative ways to post the pic was because Chicago was in pink, which was one of the themes of her Instagram grid at the time.

“You heard it here first: It’s not a major scandal. I just wanted my grid pink and blue.”

Well, I guess we should all move on then now that this is done and dusted. Not gonna lie, I’m impressed at how well this whole thing was explained by Kim K.