Of Course Deuxmoi Figured Out Who Kim Kardashian’s New Hookup Code-Named ‘Fred’ Actually Is

Mistress of tea Kim Kardashian knows what she’s doing when it comes to hot gossip, and she had us positively gagging over the latest crumb she dropped in The Kardashians.

Fans have been in a mild frenzy thanks to Miss Kimberly referring to a new boyfriend by the code name “Fred” during a recent ep of the new season of her fam’s reality show.

During a conversation with Scott Disick in The Kardashians, she gave some tantalising details about “Fred” but some identifying features were annoyingly bleeped out.

“What’s so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone, so we go to New York, and we go to [bleep],” she said in the episode.

They go where?! Central Park? Shake Shack? That really big Sephora near Times Square?!! (Am I just listing the places I go when I visit New York? Maybe.)

Anyway, Kardashian continued: “That’s like my spot because there’s a private room downstairs, but then on the internet, it was like, ‘Kim reconnects with Pete [Davidson] at this place’.”

According to Kim Kardashian, “it was the place I would go and have my secret dinners with Pete, and he’s probably like, I know what she’s up to.” OMG, savage.

Of course our favourite Instagram gossip maven Deuxmoi (@Deuxmoi) has done a deep dive into who “Fred” is, and no it’s not Fred Again (though I kind of ship that, tbh).



In the latest episode of the Deux U podcast, the ~anonymous~ gossip queen and guest host Meredith Lynch delved into the Fred mystery.

The anonymous host said that tracking back to when the series was filmed in late 2022 made her think Kim Kardashian’s “Fred” was referring to vegan chef Daniel Humm.

“Cut to November of 2022, I receive a text message that Kim is spending time in the Hamptons with vegan chef Daniel Humm,” Deuxmoi said in the Deux U episode.

“It seemed believable – I asked some other people … and they had heard the rumour too. Kim was single [at the time] and was really into being vegan. She was in her vegan era! I was like ‘this was so plausible’.

“So when this “Fred” person came up now in 2023, I posted on my Instagram account that maybe it’s the vegan chef. I told people it’s either fake, and she’s making it up for the show, or it’s this vegan chef … I posted about it because I felt pretty confident about that rumour.”

However, Deuxmoi’s FBI skills were shot down thanks to another text message, sent last week after “Fred” made his debut during Kardashian and Disick’s convo on The Kardashians.

“I received confirmation last night from a very reliable source that Kim Kardashian has no idea who Daniel Humm is and there is no Fred,” Deuxmoi revealed in the Deux U episode. “‘Fred’ was a joke between Kim and Scott. There is no ‘Fred’. Just chalk it up to people being interested in Kim Kardashian’s love life.”

The anonymous host went on to say she is still convinced Kim is dating a very famous, newly single man.

“I’m sticking to my Tom Brady story … his team came out and they were real quick to shut down the rumours but I’m telling you, there’s something there. I feel it in my gut. I’m sticking with that.”

And let’s face it, Deuxmoi is very often right. Watch this space, I guess.