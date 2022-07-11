At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Kardashians Season 2 is on its way to Disney+ and we’ve just copped our first glimpse.

Here’s everything we know about The Kardashians Season 2 after that spicy as hell cliffhanger.

Is there a trailer for The Kardashians Season 2?

Sure is! Have a watch below, then let’s dive in:

The fabulous fam is back to give us a behind-the-scenes peek at stories that were ripped straight from the headlines.

“Life is good, I have a new boyfriend and I’m having a really good time,” Kim Kardashians says, discussing her Saturday Night Live star boo Pete Davidson.

Pete was loosely discussed in Season 1 but we didn’t really get to see him as much as we would’ve liked, so we’re hella pumped to watch their love story unfold this time around!

Next up Kylie Jenner discusses her new bubba.

After giving birth to her second kiddo, she calls upon big sis Kendall Jenner to show her a good time. Speaking of Kenny, the international fash model can be seen strutting her stuff on a runway.

As for Kourtney Kardashian, who recently got hitched, your girl takes us on her journey of trying on wedding dresses for her Italian nuptials with Travis Barker.

Meanwhile Khloé Kardashian is back on her Cancerian ~we all need love~ BS, which I’m sure is a hint to that jackass Tristan Thompson.

The lawsuit to Blac Chyna also comes up which is bound to be hella spicy (especially considering they won).

And finally, momager Kris Jenner appears to have some kind of gnarly health scare.

When is The Kardashians Season 2 dropping in Australia?

The Kardashians Season 2 will be available on September 22 on Disney+.