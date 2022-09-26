A new rabbit hole has opened up on TikTok and this time it all has to do with *spins wheel* Kim Kardashian and whether or not she *spins a smaller wheel* cried a CGI tear during an episode of The Kardashians. You cannot make this stuff up.

It feels like every week The Kardashians make it into the news — sometimes because they’re doing something fucked up and other times because they’re addressing something they did that was fucked up.

This time the internet has placed its magnifying glasses over Kim Kardashian’s face to investigate the rumours that she’s been crying CGI tears on the telly.

The rumour was stirred up by TikToker Michelle Driscoll (@michelledriscool) who claimed the tear was fake in a since-deleted TikTok. The scene she addresses is one in which Kim K is talking about how she wishes her sister Khloé can find true love after all of Tristan Thompson‘s turbo fuckery and thottery.

It’s a genuinely sad scene, but Driscoll claims the tears aren’t genuine at all.

“Y’all please tell me you see this CGI tear on The Kardashians?” she said.

“She doesn’t touch it! That’s a fake tear!”

We could sit here and analyse this footage for decades to come, but ultimately it doesn’t matter.

The only reason people are getting so hyped-up about this is ‘cos the Kardashian Klan has a history of editing pictures, faking scenarios and even swapping the faces of their children in pics. A CGI tear, as wild of a claim as it is, wouldn’t be too shocking to witness.

READ MORE A List Of Celebs Who Waste The Most Water Was Released And Ofc The Kardashians Are At The Top

“Are we really doing this during the most emotional and real episode out there?” read one comment.

“I never touch my tears either when I wear makeup, it ruins it. I let it be lol,” read another.

“I think people have waaaaaay too much time on their hands,” read a third.

Honestly, I’m not even sure where I stand on the footage. Sure the tear looks pristine and perfect, but I would believe that the Kardashians cried in a way we not-so-rich people wouldn’t understand. I would also believe they’d fork out dollarydoos to edit it in.

Either way, it gets us talking about them, which is probably what they want.