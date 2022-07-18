Everyone’s least favourite rat with a penchant for rooting, Tristan Thompson, has been spotted partying hard in Mykonos while his ex Khloé Kardashian is reportedly getting ready for the birth of their child via surrogate.

According to US Magazine, Thompson was seen galivanting about the Greek island like he had nothing better to do.

Before going out clubbing, he reportedly had a lovely private dinner with his friends cooked by Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe himself (who you may know as Salt Bae).

I, for one, am shocked. Tristan! You’ve been so well behaved for the last week! What has gotten into you, this isn’t like you at all!

TMZ shared footage of Thompson popping his proverbial puss at Bonbonniere nightclub. It was apparently 2:30 in the morning when the pics were taken. What a cheeky lil’ hoe.

Daily Mail also posted pics of Thompson but in those snaps he was soaking up some sunshine on the island. Point is, the man’s having a gay old time.

TMZ shared footage of the Tristan Thompson at a club called Bonbonniere in Mykonos, Greece very early Friday morning (2:30 AM) where he was surrounded by friends, plus, some female company, a handful of women seemingly hanging around near him too. pic.twitter.com/KuBMTIQUkb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 16, 2022

Also shoutout to this guy on Twitter who filmed Tristan entering the club in Mykonos and captioning the video with “@khloekardashian whole world’s on your side.”

Nothing is hotter than a man who doesn’t support Tristan’s grubby ways.

Randomly walked by Tristan Thompson in Mykonos but shoutout @khloekardashian whole world’s on your side. pic.twitter.com/kDHlfWB6bB — Gregg Torlone (@GTorlone) July 17, 2022

Both TMZ and Page Six have reported the ex-couple is having another baby via surrogate.

One source told TMZ that “the birth is imminent, within days.”

Another source told the site “the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.”

The insider insisted the controversial couple are not back together and have not spoken since December (aside from their discussions around baby True).

Multiple sources added that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed Tristan was expecting a baby with someone else. That damn root rat and his root ratting ways.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,’” the insider said.

There’s been no confirmation from the Kardashian Kamp thus far, so stay tuned.

I for one would like to stop hearing about Tristan for good.