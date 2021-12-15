Part-time basketball player and full-time root rat Tristan Thompson has admitted to cheating on Khloe Kardashian with his third baby mama, Maralee Nichols. Tristan Thompson run these women their child support money challenge, or keep it in your pants, dear God.

Here’s a quick rundown on all the chaos that’s been going on, so you’re up to speed with the drama:

First off, Tristan’s third baby mama Maralee Nichols claimed that she was pregnant with his child, who was conceived while he and Khloe were publicly dating.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Nichols then sued Tristan for child support as well as for costs associated with the pregnancy, and threatened to out his alleged cheating with some rather damning text messages. Tristan then reportedly tried to get a gag order to suppress her. The whole thing’s a mess.

Yes, despite denying claims that he was impregnating women while dating Khloe, it seems that Tristan has gone back on his claims with some spicy new specifications on his relationship with Nichols.

Per People Magazine, Tristan admitted to having a “sporadic” relationship with Nicholas that was “based on sex only”. Ahh, because that makes it way better, king.

“We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021,” he wrote, according to People.

“[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

“We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, travelling or any other indication of a normalised relationship,”

“There were only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”

Tristan also claims that Snapchats which have been made public via court documents were completely fabricated.

Nichols’ court filings allege that in messages from Thompson, he claimed he would be retiring from NBA soon and so couldn’t pay child support, as well as allegedly suggesting that Nichols should get an abortion.

The baby was born last month. Tristan shares a 4-year-old with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and a 3-year-old with Khloe Kardashian.

Maybe fourth baby mama’s a charm?