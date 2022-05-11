The producer of The Kardashians has revealed what it was like being in the room while Khloé Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson‘s secret love child. This is like hearing a first-hand witness account of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, in my opinion. Grab your fkn popcorn.

In case you missed it, Tristan Thompson is a root rat.

Late last year he admitted to sleeping around while he and Khloé were publicly dating and before we knew it, the other woman Maralee Nichols became the mother of his third child.

The paternity drama was a whole mess and things ended up in court, but what we don’t really know is what Khloé thought when she first found out about this mess. After all, she was still dating him at the time. They have a damn child together. Mess doesn’t begin to cover it.

“Well, for that particular moment, my crew was there,” The Kardashians producer Danielle King told Us Weekly.

“We were there to film something else early in the morning, and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera.

“There were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going.”

According to King, nothing about the moment was scripted because nobody really saw it coming.

“We have a shoot schedule five days a week, Monday through Friday. But that’s not always what we stick to,” she said.

“Oftentimes on the weekend, they’ll text or call or they’ll say something’s going on so my crew will rally and will get to whatever they’re doing. It’s a set schedule, but we also leave a lot of room for spontaneity.”

"Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes. We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I'm usually like 'oh OK, I didn't see this coming but here we go."

Nothing more spontaneous than your boyfriend impregnating women behind your back now, is there?

I can’t imagine it was easy for Khloé to go through this kinda stuff while being filmed, but anything for the ratings, right?