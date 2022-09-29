Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, arguably one of the messiest on-again, off-again couples to walk God’s green earth, have sent the rumour mill into a frenzy with reports she accepted a proposal from the root rat a month before he cheated with Maralee Nichols. As always, there’s a catch: Khloé is denying she said yes. Let’s unpack this, shall we?

On Thursday, a new episode of The Kardashians aired, in which Khloe was discussing her and Tristan’s relationship with her sister Kim. According to BuzzFeed News, the episode was filmed between January and February of this year — this was after the couple called it quits once the whole “fathering a child with a woman who wasn’t Khloé” thing happened.

Kim basically said the breakup was probably a blessing in disguise ‘cos Tristan is a shagger from way back. And not in a good way!

She then said to Khloé: “I mean, the fact he proposed and you never told us…”

A proposal? What is this salacious suggestion, Miss Kimmy K? Well, during a confessional she said Tristan had called her with the news he wanted to propose on Valentine’s Day in 2021, and he wanted her thots and feelings.

“And then I called him the day after and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my God, did you propose?’ And he was like: ‘Oh yeah, I did in December.'”

Did he mean December 2020, as in two months before the planned Valentine’s Day proposal? If you’re confused I can’t help you ‘cos I don’t fucking get it either.

Back to the sisterly chat, Khloé said she declined the proposal and didn’t want to spill the beans ‘cos she wasn’t “comfortable” with where their relationship was at.

“I said: ‘I need to make sure that this is a totally different relationship, because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone!’” she said.

“And that’s why I said, ‘You know, I’m not comfortable accepting this right now, because I’m not excited to tell my family.’”

Khloé acknowledged it was probably “hurtful” for Tristan to hear but by hook or by crook, she was going to speak her truths.

“I’m not ever going to accept something and give someone false hope — and I said that to him,” she said.

Ok, this is where the lore gets spicy. Sources told BuzzFeed News the root rat actually proposed to Khloé for the first time in December 2019. Yes, you read that right: there were multiple proposals.

Whether Tristan was referring to this proposal as the one he did “in December” or another one in a different year is unclear.

As the phrase “first proposal” suggests, Khloé declined Tristan’s hand in marriage. But according to the insider, the couple started talking about getting engaged in February 2021 and she actually said yes. Leaked court documents have revealed Tristan impregnated Maralee Nichols a month later, FYI.

“I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday,'” Tristan said in the filings.

The philanderer and Khloé didn’t announce the news, but apparently they were engaged for 10 months or so — it was called off once Tristan’s paternity scandal kicked off in December.

Speaking of which, that timeline is also messy as shit. Khloé and Tristan decided to have a second baby together via surrogate in October 2020 but according to the court documents, he started root ratting with Maralee two months later.

‘From December 2020 through March 2021, we saw other on such a basis. We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages. We only communicated via the Snapchat application,'” Tristan said.

Shit really hit the fan in a recent episode of The Kardashians ‘cos Khloé revealed the pair’s surrogate underwent an embryo transfer days before she found out he was expecting a bébé with Maree.

“We did an embryo transfer days before Thanksgiving, and I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December,” she said.

“It’s just so close that I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else?”

Yikes.

Kendall and Kris Jenner both speculated Tristan did all this to trap her into marriage, which is a fair conjecture but also a fucking disturbing one. Praying that root rat fucks off out of everyone’s lives for good ASAP.