Khloe “haters will say it’s photoshop” Kardashian accidentally confirmed the viral fan conspiracy theory that Kim Kardashian photoshopped True Thompson into her daughter’s Disneyland pics. Vindication!!!

To refresh your memory, Kim Kardashian went viral for all the wrong reasons after fans noticed something dodgy about one of her Instagram posts.

If you look closely at the below photo, it definitely looks like Khloe’s daughter True has been photoshopped into a picture of Chicago West.

Fans noticed that True’s face looked way crisper in the image than it should have given the grainy quality yet her hands were blurry. Points to Kim for editing her shadow into the second pic, though.

Anyway, people quickly figured out that there were other pictures of Chicago and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi appearing to be from the same Disneyland trip. And that’s how we got to the conspiracy theory that Khloe edited a picture of True onto a picture of Stormi.

Well, turns out the conspiracy isn’t really a conspiracy after all.

Khloe posted an Instagram story on Tuesday of True where she said: “This is True’s first time at Disneyland!”

UMMM. You sure????? A certain picture says otherwise!

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

Fans swiftly brought it up on Twitter and Khloe Kardashian, bless her soul, responded: “Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days.”

Now, some may be celebrating this apparent slip of the tongue as a win. Vindication after the collective gaslighting we experienced when Kim wouldn’t ‘fess up.

But I know enough about the Kardashians to know there is no way this was an accident. These people never admit to editing fails! Why now, you may ask? Well.

Like she said, The Kardashians airs tonight on Hulu and Disney+. It’s great timing to be in the press.

The devil works hard but the Kardashian clan works harder.