It’s been less than a month since we found out Khloé Kardashian was expecting her second child with ex (and dirty dog) Tristan Thompson via surrogate. And today Khloé’s rep has confirmed the arrival (landing? birthing?) of the baby boy to E! News.

Has Kris Jenner lost count of the amount of grandchildren she has? I would. The baby boy — who we don’t know the name of just yet (I’m sure it will be something) — arrives four years after the birth of Khloé and Tristan’s daughter and first child, True.

I want to make a joke about this child being called “false” but I don’t believe that would be a very nice thing to do in the wake of the happy news. I also want to say rude and horrible things about Tristan but perhaps this is not the time.

When the news of Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate pregnancy broke last month, TMZ reports were expecting that the child was either already born or to be expected within days after the announcement. It also caused quite a stir given Tristan’s history of wreaking havoc of Khloé’s life.

At the time, sources were claiming that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was known that Tristan was expecting a baby with someone else. Seriously. The insider said: “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.”

The second season of The Kardashians comes out next month on Disney+ and as to be expected, the entire Kardashian-Jenner-Davidson-Thompson-Disick clan are doing a bang-up job of getting me to actually watch it. Quick reminder: reports that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split also broke today.

I smell a very busy and happy grandma who rhymes with “piss” somewhere.