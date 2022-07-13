Boil the fucken kettle ‘cos Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting another baby together and I… I just need someone to talk to about this.

Both TMZ and Page Six have reported that the now-ex couple are having another baby via surrogate.

One source told TMZ that “the birth is imminent, within days.”

Another source told the site that “the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.”

Meanwhile Page Six’s source said Khloé has apparently “been openly talking to friends about having the baby since before Christmas.”

The insider insisted that the controversial couple are not back together and have not spoken since December (aside from their discussions around their bubba True).

Multiple sources added that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed that Tristan was expecting a baby with someone else. That damn root rat and his root ratting ways.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,’” the insider said.

There’s been no confirmation from the Kardashian Kamp thus far, so stay tuned.