Word on the street (if the street were People Magazine) is that Khloé Kardashian has thrown her hat back in the dating ring. And the best part? Her new squeeze doesn’t play in the National Basketball League! Snaps for Koko.

A source recently told People that Khloé was “feeling really good with her new mystery man,” who is reported to be a private equity investor.

How did they meet, you ask? The alleged dress bandit Kim Kardashian is thought to have played matchmaker, introducing the dynamic duo at a dinner party several weeks ago.

As is the nature of the celebrity beast, however, People‘s announcement contradicts a rumour about Khloé’s dating life that’s been making the rounds online.

On Sunday, @kardashiansocial — a Kardashian stan account — posted a screenshot on Instagram from @deuxmoi — a gossip stan account — showing a text exchange about Khloé allegedly “seeing another NBA player”.

Conveniently though, the person who spilled the tea said his boss couldn’t remember the name of said NBA player. As Donald Trump so eloquently said on many an occasion: “SAD!”

But Khlo-Money commented on the post, saying the rumour was just a big ol’ plate of baloney.

“Definitely NOT True !!! I love you!” she said.

“Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

Live your best “eat, pray, love” life, queen.

The jury is out on whether Khloé is keeping her new beau under wraps and didn’t want to publicly talk about him in Instagram comments, or if the source who spoke to People is simply a nosy parker.

But if she is dating this corporate king, we can’t help but hope this one works out for Khlo. The poor girl has been through the mf dating ringer thanks to full-time philanderer Tristan Thompson.

From admitting to cheating on Khloé while they were dating, fathering a child with his side boo Maralee Nichols and then stressing KoKo TF out when the paternity kerfuffle went to court, the man truly has no shame.

And they’re only the most recent acts of sleaziness he’s committed! Who could forget when he was being a harlot at a hookah lounge in 2017, smooching and motorboating two women while Khloé was three months pregnant? Or the Jordyn Woods scandal of 2019?

Tristan’s infidelity is so prolific that we once made a root rat encyclopedia about him because there was too much to keep up with. You can relive the cheating chaos in all its glory here but in the meantime, please pray to the dating Gods that Khloé’s new man is, indeed, normal.