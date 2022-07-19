It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian has been a strong advocate in calling Tristan Thompson on his BS, even when her sister Khloé Kardashian has had his back, and fans reckon her latest Instagram Stories are a nod to the whole shitshow.

ICYMI: It was recently revealed that Khloé and Tristan are having another baby together via surrogate.

Last week both TMZ and Page Six reported that the now-ex couple are expecting another bub and “the birth is imminent, within days.”

Another source told the site that “the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.”

In the midst of all this, root rat Tristan has been spotted partying away in Mykonos, which is pretty much what happened the last time him and Koko were having a kid, if memory serves.

Remember when True was being born and Tristan was spotted cheating on his baby mama? Welp, he’s back at it again. HISTORY REPEATED!

As the wild news started doing the rounds, Kim Kardashian made an Instagram Story about girls ignoring red flags and folks reckon it’s a nod to the whole Tristan / Khloé sitch.

“Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see red flags,” read a quote shared to her IG Story.

A follow-up quote read, “Life’s too short to wake up with regrets.

“So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”

Fans were quick to point out the fact that these quotes absolutely relate to what her sister’s going through.

Kim Kardashian really out here talking about girls are ignoring red flags.. first of all like your sisters? Second weren’t you married for like 72 hours? Girl bye — LovelyLyingLips (@lips_lying) July 19, 2022

and why is Kim shady Khloe LMAOOOOO… we know sis can’t see them red flags — vernellio (@vernellie_) July 18, 2022

Although the reports insisted that Khloé and Tristan are not back together, I’m sure Kim is concerned that her sister might go running back to the root rat.

Which is fair considering they now have TWO kids together, but damn. His actions are so messy and she can do so much better.

I’m concluding that Kimmy’s Instagram Stories are either a nod to Khloé and Tristan or a hint that she and Pete Davidson are on the rocks but from what I hear they’re all loved up and enjoying life in Cairns.

So it must be the former!