There are rumours swirling that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up this week, with “sources” saying they’ve decided to be just mates.

According to E! News, Kim and Pete have reportedly called it quits because of long-distance and hectic schedules that “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”.

Apparently they still have “a lot of love and respect for each other” which is truly what everyone says about each other, more or less, after a breakup.

Pete has been in Queensland working on the upcoming comedy film Wizards!, Kim visited just last month (or did she?), and Pete is expected to wrap up the down-under gig in August.

Oh and in case you were wondering, another “source” claims that this alleged breakup has nothing to do with Kanye West. “The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” they told E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.”

I don’t have any particular feelings about Kim and Pete’s relationship other than the fact that I truly do understand the comedian’s appeal, but these reports do seem fairly… predictable? Like, the whole “demanding schedules” thing is literally at the core of so many celeb breakups.

They’re also wildly conflicting with other recent reports on the pair’s relationship. Earlier this week, a source at People said that, “The long distance hasn’t been easy for Kim, but they are making it work.” Apparently they’ve also been sending each other love notes and are in constant communication while apart.

Kim and Pete first kissed on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, with Kim confirming their relationship in Season 1 of The Kardashians. A new teaser for The Kardashians Season 2 recently dropped which features Kim asking Pete to have a quick shower. It’s coming to Disney+ on September 22, which is interesting timing.

Given none of the claims around Kim and Pete’s relationship have come straight from the horse’s mouth, I guess we’ll just have to wait for whatever the opposite of a hard launch is on Instagram. Or on The Kardashians. Or on Saturday Night Live.