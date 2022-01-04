Tristan Thompson, supreme fuckboy of the highest order, has taken to his Instagram Story to make a heartfelt apology to Khloé Kardashian. The crime? Why, cheating on her and fathering a child in the process, of course. This is, sadly, quite standard Tristan Thompson behaviour.

In case you weren’t across it, a woman by the name of Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, who she claimed was conceived back in March — when Thompson and Kardashian were together — and that Thompson was the father.

Nichols went as far as to file a paternity lawsuit against Thompson and then he filed a lawsuit straight back at her. Yeah, it got messy. According to Page Six, Thompson “repeatedly demanded” that a paternity test be carried out on Nichols’ baby.

And what do ya know? The little tyke is indeed the confirmed spawn of Tristan Thompson. Well well well, if it isn’t the consequences of our own actions!

The newest development has led to Thompson taking to Instagram to set the record straight, which he did in two Story slides — choosing the sombre black and white style, naturally.

The first confirms that he’ll stop being a dickhead now and start taking responsibility for his child, or something.

The post reads: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

Of course, our minds all go to poor Khloé Kardashian, the woman he has hurt and disappointed on several occasions since their on-off relationship first began.

Thompson’s second slide is entirely dedicated to apologising to Kardashian, and reads: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian is yet to comment on the revelation that Thompson is going to be a dad for the third time, the fact that he cheated on her, or the Instagram apology.

Curious to see whether Khloé Kardashian takes the high road by not commenting at all or if she publicly forgives the man. She’s done it before, but can we please all cross our fingers that she won’t do it again?