Kim Kardashian is copping backlash over a now-deleted TikTok that appeared to show her two dogs living in the garage of her mansion.

Kim posted the TikTok on the account that she shares with her daughter North West.

In the vid, her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, appeared to be encaged in a pen in her garage. The enclosure had wee pads, indicating that it’s likely this is where they live.

The video, which was intended to showcase the dogs’ Christmas setup which included a mini Christmas tree and stockings, was immediately met with backlash, prompting her to delete it from TikTok.

The clip was saved and reposted by @NeedTheDeets who wrote: “This video was deleted from North’s account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn’t want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage?”

“I’m sorry but imagine having a 2000sq+ MANSION and your dog just gets the garage,” one fan wrote.

“What’s the sense of having an animal if they’re not allowed in the home?” wrote another.

“No matter how many fancy outfits or toys you buy for them, what they need is to be part of your family and sleep in a warm bed inside your house,” a third fan commented.

In addition to a slew of fans calling out the reality star, PETA have also released a statement.

Speaking to Page Six, the animal advocacy group said they’re “hoping hard” that this has all been a misunderstanding and the dogs haven’t actually been living in the garage.

“Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage,” PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said.

“What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings: They deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family.”

Kim Kardashian first adopted the matching doggos with sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2017, as documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

They were last seen on Kim’s Instagram last year with her daughter North West.

There have been concerns over the years regarding the whereabouts of the dogs.

Not only that, but this is just one in many eye-raising incidents involving the Kardashians and their pets.