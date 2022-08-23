The Los Angeles Times has obtained spicy documents that reveal which of your favourite California-based celebrities are violating drought restrictions and by how much. Unfortunately some celebs want to have Jamberoo action parks in their backyard and don’t care much for rules.

It’s everyone’s dream to be so rich that you could own a water fountain that spits liquid gold, and in this economy, it’s probably better for the environment if you did.

Southern California is experiencing its third year of intense drought and to combat this, emergency water restrictions have been put in place. However, Southern California is also home to a whole bevy of super-rich celebs who have more swimming pools than teeth.

READ MORE C02 Sweetheart Taylor Swift Has Responded To Claims About Her Wild Private Jet Usage

According to the LA Times, Las Virgenes Municipal Water District has sent “notices of exceedance” to a couple of celebs for showing complete disregard for their water restrictions. Some have gone four times over their monthly water budget.

Documents reveal that Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian are two celebs guilty of using way too much water during the drought.

Kim is said to have exceeded her water budget by 232,000 gallons and Khloe by 101,000 gallons.

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin were also two celebs who received warnings. They exceeded restrictions by 230,000 gallons.

Stallone’s attorney Marty Singer even released a statement to the LA Times about the couple’s water usage, and it reeks of money.

“They have more than 500 mature trees on the property, including innumerable fruit trees as well as pine trees,” he wrote.

“Absent adequate watering, in all likelihood they would die. That could result in dead or damaged trees falling on my client’s property or neighbouring properties.”

Forget the fact that there’s literally a drought going on, we have bigger things to worry about like *checks notes* Sylvester Stallone’s fruit trees.

It wasn’t just celebrities who were called out for wasting water, either. Kevin Hart was also issued warnings for exceeding his water budget by 117,000 gallons.

Superstar parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were also named as celebs who went over their water budget. They exceeded it by 90,000 gallons of water.

Unlike Stallone however, they released a statement saying how they wish to do better.

“We have been doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue,” the couple wrote.

Well, at least they’re doing something. Celebrities stop wasting water challenge.