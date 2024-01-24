Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Welcome to your Sagittarius monthly horoscope with a new and improved format! We’ll be serving up monthly horoscopes and each sign will get a whole-ass article each so we can do a full-on deep dive into what you can expect for the month ahead. So without further ado, here’s the Sagittarius February 2024 horoscopes!

Sagittarius Horoscopes February 2024

SEX + DATING

You’ll become head over heels obsessed with a certain someone when Mercury in Aquarius conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius on February 5. This will either be a new person, someone already in your life who you weren’t really into before or your current partner. Well, it is the most romantic month after all and love focused Pisces Season is also on the way. Stop trying to be so damn ~cool~ and allow yourself to give and receive romantic love.

CAREER + FINANCES

Your desire to slow TF down won’t come a moment too soon as you’re about to feel the pinch from your excessive spending (more on that in the next section). It’s time to get serious, Sag. Get your head out of Uranus (lil astrology joke there) and focus on your career and money goals for the year. You have the potentially to seriously level up your life in 2024 but only if you get serious, like, yesterday!

LIFE IN GENERAL

January has been absolutely jam-packed and you’ve been riding the wave of summer like a good Sagittarius should. But now, as the sun moves into Pisces and your fourth house of home and hearth, things will start slowing down for you. Sounds hella boring but trust me, come February, you will be welcoming and embracing this energy with open arms. Enjoy the downtime, and don’t forget to check in on your nearest and dearest and pencil in some wholesome dinner dates to keep your social battery nice and full.

New Moon in Aquarius

February 9th, 2024, at 2:59 pm

This lunar occasion encourages you to shed any baggage that’s weighing you down. Aquarians themselves never allow themselves to get bogged down by bullshit, so channel this energy.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces (February 18th):

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

Spicy Pisces Season has arrived! This period is all about creativity, compassion, new beginnings and closure. As Pisces is a v. emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac), prepare to feel all of the feels over the next month. Expect loads of crying sessions, whether that be from remembering sad moments from your past or simply watching that movie that always gets you going (The Notebook, Marley & Me, etc).

Pisces peeps are also known to be hella ~dreamy~ with their heads often up in the clouds, so now is a time to allow your mind to wander. Got a fun creative project you’ve been wanting to get off the ground? Could be working on an artwork, writing or reading a novel, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic. Well now’s the time to go for gold, bb. Pisces Season is all about getting in touch with your creative side.

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

