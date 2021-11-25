At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your home after spending the last 18+ months staring at the same damn decor, we’ve got good news for you. The massive online shopping event that is Black Friday 2021 is basically here, and my bank account is shaking.

While most Black Friday sales officially start tomorrow (Friday, November 26), big retailers like Amazon, Dyson and THE ICONIC have kicked off the festivities early, dropping massive discounts left, right and centre. You can score yourself a discount on everything from Amazon smart home devices and kitchen appliances right through to buttery-soft bedsheets, robotic vacuums and power tools.

Here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, we know online shopping events can be fkn overwhelming that you don’t even know where to start despite having a wish list longer than your arm. So, we’ve decided to curate a running list of all the best Black Friday homewares sales worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

The Best Black Friday Homewares Sales

I Love Linen Ochre Quilt Cover from $165

